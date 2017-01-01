Graphics and Statistics for Cardiology: Data visualisation for meta-analysis
Abstract
Graphical displays play a pivotal role in understanding data sets and disseminating results. For meta-analysis, they are instrumental in presenting findings from multiple studies. This report presents guidance to authors wishing to submit graphical displays as part of their meta-analysis to a clinical cardiology journal, such as Heart.
When using graphical displays for meta-analysis, we recommend the following:
-
Use a flow diagram to describe the number of studies returned from the initial search, the inclusion/exclusion criteria applied and the final number of studies used in the meta-analysis.
-
Present results from the meta-analysis using a figure that incorporates a forest plot and underlying (tabulated) statistics, including test for heterogeneity.
-
Use displays such as funnel plot (minimum 10 studies) and Galbraith plot to visually present distribution of effect sizes or associations in order to evaluate small-study effects and publication bias).
-
For meta-regression, the bubble plot is a useful display for assessing associations by study-level factors.
-
Final checks on graphs, such as appropriate use of axis scale, line pattern, text size and graph resolution, should always be performed.
