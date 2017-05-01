State of the art in nuclear cardiology

To appreciate the other expanding roles of Nuclear Cardiology in heart failure, device infection, sympathetic innervation and dyssynchrony.

To review the wealth of knowledge associated with myocardial perfusion scintigraphy and the newer positron emission tomography techniques

Introduction

Nuclear Cardiology is the most frequently used functional imaging test in the UK and throughout the world. It was the first test used to localise and quantify myocardial ischaemia. The wealth of evidence related to diagnosis and long-term prognosis in varying subgroups is unparalleled.1 Radionuclide ventriculography (RNV) provides a geometrically independent assessment of ventricular function which remains the gold standard. Nuclear techniques can be used in patients with renal dysfunction, obesity, dysrhythmias and claustrophobia.

Up until a few years ago, gamma camera hardware relied on the inexpensive technology of the 1960s, which has only recently undergone a revolution in response to improvements to complementary modalities. Radiation doses continue to fall.

Exciting developments in positron emission tomography (PET) and hybrid imaging are promising a bright future with a potential resurgence in popularity for this ‘workhorse’.