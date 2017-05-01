You are here

Image challenge
A 72-year-old male with recurrent syncope
  1. Dhanuka Perera1,
  2. Rakesh Uppal2,
  3. John Hogan1
    1. 1Department of Cardiology, Barts Heart Centre, St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK
    2. 2Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK
    1. Correspondence to Dr Dhanuka Perera, Department of Cardiology, Barts Heart Centre, St Bartholomew's Hospital, West Smithfield, London EC1A 7BE, UK; dhanuka.perera{at}nhs.net

    Abstract

    Clinical introduction A 72-year-old patient presented with recurrent syncope 1 year after a myocardial infarction. Two recent falls resulted in fractures to the femur. Serial troponins were negative and ECG demonstrated fixed inferior ST-segment elevation and pathological Q waves. A Holter monitor recorded non-sustained ventricular tachycardia. A subsequent echocardiogram was abnormal, and further investigation with a three-dimensional (3D) cardiac CT coronary angiogram was performed (figure 1).

    Question What is the most likely diagnosis?

    1. Cardiac tumour

    2. Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy

    3. Ventricular aneurysm

    4. Ventricular diverticulum

    Question

    Figure 1
    Cardiac CT coronary angiogram—three-dimensional reconstruction.

    • Collaborators Mr Delfin Encarnacion, Echo Technician, Department of Cardiology, St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK.

