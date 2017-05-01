A 72-year-old male with recurrent syncope

Article Text
Abstract
Clinical introduction A 72-year-old patient presented with recurrent syncope 1 year after a myocardial infarction. Two recent falls resulted in fractures to the femur. Serial troponins were negative and ECG demonstrated fixed inferior ST-segment elevation and pathological Q waves. A Holter monitor recorded non-sustained ventricular tachycardia. A subsequent echocardiogram was abnormal, and further investigation with a three-dimensional (3D) cardiac CT coronary angiogram was performed (figure 1).
Question What is the most likely diagnosis?
Cardiac tumour
Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy
Ventricular aneurysm
Ventricular diverticulum
Question
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Collaborators Mr Delfin Encarnacion, Echo Technician, Department of Cardiology, St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK.
Contributors I am a clinical fellow in Cardiology working with JH, RU and DE. We were involved in the care of a patient with a very large ventricular aneurysm. The images are rather spectacular and may be of educational value therefore would like to share it with the medical community.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.