Warfarin utilisation and anticoagulation control in patients with atrial fibrillation and chronic kidney disease

Results Of 123 188 patients with newly diagnosed AF, use of warfarin decreased with increasing severity of CKD (57.2%–46.4%), although it was higher among patients on dialysis (62.3%). Although INR monitoring intensity was similar across CKD strata, the proportion with TTR≥60% decreased with CKD severity, with only 21% of patients on dialysis achieving TTR≥60%. After multivariate adjustment, the magnitude of TTR reduction increased with CKD severity. Patients on dialysis had the highest time markedly out of range with INR <1.5 or >3.5 (30%); 12% of INR time was >3.5, and low TTR persisted for up to 3 years.