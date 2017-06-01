Morphological variability of the arterial valve in common arterial trunk and the concept of normality

Abstract

Objective Until now, no study established a morphometric evaluation of the truncal valve dysplasia and a description of its different presentation patterns. Thus, authors conducted an anatomopathological study describing the gross features and histological findings of the truncal valve.

Methods 50 common arterial trunk (CAT) specimens were examined. The number of valvar leaflets was determined and valvar dysplasia was classified as absent, mild, moderate or severe. Selected leaflets were sectioned and submitted to histological analysis and linear measurements (thickness, length and area), besides quantification of collagen area fraction.

Results 28 (56%) valves presented three, 15 (30%) four and 7 (14%) two leaflets. Valvar dysplasia was absent in 13 (26%) cases, mild in 19 (38%), moderate in 6 (12%) and severe in 12 (24%). A significant association was found between the presence of four leaflets and valvar dysplasia (p<0.001). Single coronary ostium was more common in two-leaflet cases than in three-leaflet cases (p=0.037). Leaflets medial thirds were thicker in the more dysplastic valves (p=0.006) and in those presenting anarchic collagen distribution (p=0.002).