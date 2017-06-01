47-year-old female with an apical mass

ANSWER: C

Despite complete fibroma excision, postoperative echocardiography demonstrated a residual apical mass felt possibly to represent LV thrombus (see online supplementary video B). However, a repeat CMR again confirmed an intramyocardial apical mass (ruling out a mass or thrombus in the LV cavity) but with very different characteristics to preoperatively. First, it did not demonstrate a blood supply on perfusion imaging (Figure 1C, online supplementary video C) and second, it was associated with very low signal early after gadolinium administration (Figure 1D). These findings were therefore not consistent with residual tumour or pericardial abscess but instead indicated haemorrhage into the myocardial cavity previously occupied by the fibroma. Importantly, this haemorrhage also appeared to extend into the pericardial space, resulting in a large collection with a septal bounce and constrictive physiology now apparent on cine imaging (see online supplementary video D). In that context, both anticoagulation and pericardiocentesis were contraindicated in case further bleeding was precipitated. Discussion was held about the merits of repeat surgery and clot evacuation, however this was felt to be high risk with particular concern that postoperative bleeding at the site of this highly vascular tumour might again be encountered. A conservative management strategy was therefore adopted, with close echocardiographic follow-up demonstrating a reduction in the pericardial collection with time and reversal of the septal bounce (see online supplementary video E).

Figure 1 (A) Preoperative cardiac MR (CMR) perfusion. (B) Preoperative late gadolinium enhancement. (C) Postoperative CMR perfusion. (D) Postoperative early gadolinium enhancement.

