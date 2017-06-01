84-year-old woman with dizziness

Article Text
Clinical introduction
An 84-year-old woman presented with palpitations. Her past medical history included tissue aortic valve replacement and coronary artery bypass, left ventricular impairment and bronchiectasis. An ECG is shown in Figure 1A. She was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia.
Adenosine 12 mg intravenously failed to restore sinus rhythm, even though she experienced the usual side effects of flushing and bronchoconstriction. She was then electrically cardioverted: ECG postcardioversion is shown in Figure 1B.
Question
