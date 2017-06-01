You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Correspondence
A case for palliative percutaneous coronary intervention
  1. Sarah R Blake
  1. Department of Cardiology, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK
  1. Correspondence to Sarah R Blake; sarahblake{at}outlook.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311292

Statistics from Altmetric.com

To the editor

On reading the review on coronary revascularisation in the elderly by Cockburn et al,1 I must agree that more trials are needed to focus on the benefit of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in elderly populations.

When assessing these patients, clinicians should consider the impact of symptom relief versus procedural risk. If a patient …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.