The true value of The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidance

To the Editor: We read with interest the Editorial on the recently updated National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance for the assessment of suspected stable angina.1 The authors raise some salient points regarding the importance of careful history taking, the vexed question of the exercise ECG and the relative merits of the myriad non-invasive tests for diagnosing coronary artery disease (CAD). However, we believe they have adopted an unnecessarily alarmist tone in their criticisms and …
