Cardiovascular highlights from non-cardiology journals

Association Between Achieved Low-Density Lipoprotein Levels and Major Adverse Cardiac Events in Patients With Stable Ischaemic Heart Disease Taking Statin Treatment

Current societal guidelines advise differing dosing strategies when it comes to statin usage. The European Society of Cardiology/European Atherosclerosis Society recommends targeting a low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) level <70 mg/dL or a 50% LDL-C reduction in very high-risk patients, while the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association task force advises high intensity statins without a particular LDL-C target in similar populations. This study reports on the association between achieved LDL-C levels after a year on statin therapy and subsequent major adverse cardiac events (MACE) among 31,000 Israeli patients with previous ischaemic heart disease aged 30–84 years who were at least 80% adherent to their statin therapy. The primary outcome was a combination of myocardial infarction, unstable …