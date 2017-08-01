Fifty-year-old woman with lightheadedness

Article Text
Clinical introduction
A 50-year-old woman presented to the emergency department with a 3-year history of worsening episodes of lightheadedness, anxiety and diaphoresis. She was otherwise healthy. Her cardiovascular physical examination was normal apart from an irregularly irregular pulse of 105 beats per minute. When she arrived in the emergency department, a 12-lead ECG was obtained (figure 1).
Question
What is the most likely diagnosis?
Atrial fibrillation (AF)
Atrial premature beats
Atrioventricular (AV) reciprocating tachycardia
Dual AV nodal non-reentrant tachycardia (DAVNNT)
AV nodal re-entrant tachycardia
Answer: D
Discussion
The ECG demonstrates a single P …
