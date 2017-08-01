Pulmonary arterial hypertension in children after neonatal arterial switch operation

To date, however, a clinical characterisation of presentation, risk factors and prognosis of this entity is lacking. With the current study, we aim to characterise this clinical entity by presenting an international cohort of children with PAH after neonatal ASO for TGA and describing its epidemiology and clinical course.

Nevertheless, the association of PAH and TGA, also after a successful neonatal ASO, has been clinically recognised in paediatric pulmonary hypertension (PH) centres. An explanation for this association is unknown, but proposed mechanisms include programming of endothelial dysfunction due to prenatal hypoxic or postnatal hyperoxic blood perfusing the pulmonary vasculature in uncorrected TGA, genetic susceptibility, abnormal bronchial circulation and the dispersion of microthrombi, for instance, during atrial balloon septostomy. 12–14

Since the 1980s, the arterial switch operation (ASO) has become the treatment of choice for simple TGA. 10 This procedure, in which the pulmonary artery and aorta are literally switched and the coronary arteries reimplanted, provides an anatomical repair and has a very good prognosis. 11 The operation is usually performed within the first 2 weeks of life, precluding the presence of a long-term shunt lesion as a trigger for the development of PAH in patients with TGA.

In earlier days, surgical management for TGA consisted of functional repair with an atrial redirection procedure (the Mustard or Senning procedures). These procedures were usually performed in the second half of the first year of life or even later, resulting in long-term presence of cyanosis and shunt lesions. Consequently, PAH is a well-recognised late complication of these procedures and has been reported to occur in approximately 7% of patients who survive into adulthood. 9

Transposition of the great arteries (TGA) is one of the most common cyanotic CHD, contributing to approximately 5% of all CHD. 5 Early development of severe pulmonary vascular disease (PVD) has been well recognised in patients with uncorrected TGA. 6 , 7 With its occurrence reported already in the first weeks of life, PVD in TGA seems to develop more rapidly than in other types of CHD. 7 , 8

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare and progressive disease of the pulmonary vasculature and has a poor prognosis. 1 In children, PAH has an estimated annual incidence rate of approximately three cases per million children and is most frequently idiopathic or associated with congenital heart disease (CHD). 1 , 2 CHD in PAH typically includes the presence or history of a shunt defect, as increased pulmonary blood flow is believed to trigger the remodelling of small pulmonary arteries that is characteristic for PAH. 3 However, PAH has also been reported in children with CHD other than shunt defects. 2 , 4

Data are presented as number (percentage) or median (IQR) when appropriate. The first occurrence of Potts shunt, lung transplantation or death was defined as the primary endpoint in this study. Patients who did not die nor received a Potts shunt nor underwent lung transplantation were censored at the last follow-up visit. Potts shunt- and transplant-free survival was depicted using Kaplan-Meier curves. Differences in survival were explored using the log-rank test. Values of p<0.05 were considered significant.

PAH was confirmed by cardiac catheterisation in all but one patient. PAH was defined as a mean pulmonary artery pressure ≥25 mm Hg with a mean pulmonary capillary wedge pressure ≤15 mm Hg. In one child, mean pulmonary capillary wedge pressure was not available at cardiac catheterisation, and another child had an echocardiographic PAH diagnosis. In both children, left heart disease was excluded by echocardiography on review of the centre's expert physician. The age of first PAH detection, either with echocardiography or cardiac catheterisation, was determined.

Patient characteristics were collected from patient charts, including gestational age, sex, medical history, the presence of other possible PAH-associated conditions and anatomical cardiac diagnosis. Only children with no haemodynamically relevant residual lesions were included, that is, only patients with isolated TGA or TGA associated with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) that had been successfully closed during ASO. Also, children with residual pulmonary branch stenosis or impaired left ventricular function were not included in this study. Parameters regarding the ASO and postoperative phase included whether there were any PAH-relevant complications and/or pulmonary hypertensive crises peri-ASO.

This study is a retrospective, international multicentre study. Children with PAH and TGA repaired in the neonatal period with ASO between 1989 and 2014 were identified from nine dedicated paediatric PH centres in Europe and the USA, including four national registries (UK, France, Spain and The Netherlands). Ethical approval for the registries was obtained from the institutional review boards (of the constituent/participating registries), and the participants or their guardians provided written informed consent at enrolment.

Of the 11 children that did not die, neither underwent lung transplantation nor received a Potts shunt during follow-up; three children were in World Health Organization functional class (WHO-FC) I, seven in WHO-FC II and one in WHO-FC III at last follow-up (median time from first PAH detection, 4.4 years (IQR 1.8, 5.1)).

During follow-up, four children underwent atrial balloon septostomy for treatment of PAH. Fourteen children (50%) received supportive therapies, including anticoagulation, diuretics and/or oxygen treatment. One child was on calcium channel blocker monotherapy after the parents had refused intravenous epoprostenol therapy, while other PAH-targeted therapies were not available at that time. Six children (24%) received PAH-targeted monotherapy, eight (32%) dual and ten (40%) triple therapy ( table 3 ).

Potts shunt- and transplant-free survival of children with first PAH detection within and more than 1 year after ASO. (A) Survival from ASO. Survival of 1, 3, 5 and 10 years was 100%, 74%, 59% and 40% for the 18 children with first PAH detection within 1 year after ASO and 100%, 100%, 100% and 100% for the 7 children with first PAH detection more than 1 year after ASO, respectively (p=0.039). (B) Survival from first PAH detection. Survival of 1, 3, 5 and 10 years was 100%, 75%, 60% and 45% for the 18 children with first PAH detection within 1 year after ASO and 100%, 71%, 57% and 57% for the 7 children with first PAH detection more than 1 year after ASO, respectively (p=0.409). ASO, arterial switch operation; PAH, pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Potts shunt- and transplant-free survival from ASO of children with first PAH detection within 1 year after ASO was worse than survival of those with first PAH detection more than 1 year after ASO (p=0.039, figure 2 A). However, survival from first PAH detection did not differ between these two groups (p=0.409, figure 2 B).

Median follow-up after ASO was 5.1 years (IQR 2.9, 12.1). During follow-up, two children received a Potts shunt, four children underwent lung transplantation and eight children died. Of the eight deceased children, five died of progressive right ventricular failure, one of massive haemoptysis, and two died during a follow-up cardiac catheterisation, one of whom during atrial balloon septostomy procedure for PAH. Potts shunt- and transplant-free survival rates of 1, 3, 5 and 10 years after ASO were 100%, 82%, 73% and 65%, respectively ( figure 1 ). From first PAH detection, these were 100%, 73%, 58% and 50%, respectively.

Median age at first PAH detection was 3 months (IQR 1, 14) with a range of 1–137 months ( table 3 ). In fact, PAH was detected within 1 year after ASO in 17 children (68%) with a median age at first PAH detection of 1.5 months (IQR 1, 3). In the remaining eight children, median age at first PAH detection was 64 months (IQR 19.5, 94.5). Patient and disease characteristics, as shown in tables 2 and 3 , did not differ between these two groups. All three children with PPHN had first PAH detection within 1 year after ASO.

Four children (17%) had a history of perinatal asphyxia. Three (13%) had associated persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), one of whom required perioperative extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. No recognised comorbidities, syndromes or dysmorphic features were reported, except for epilepsy and hydrocephalus associated with perinatal asphyxia in one child. No other causes for or conditions associated with PAH were identified in any of the children.

Discussion

The current study describes a cohort of 25 children with a specific association: children with TGA that developed severe, progressive PAH after timely and successful ASO and in the absence of haemodynamically relevant residual lesions. PAH could present very early after ASO and after several years. Despite the intense use of PAH-targeted therapies, Potts shunt- and transplant-free survival in this cohort was poor with a 5-year survival rate of 73% after ASO and 58% after first PAH detection. In these children, in whom ASO was performed at a median age of 8 days, there was no long-term shunting as trigger for the development of PAH. Therefore, these patients challenge the general concept of PAH associated with CHD, in which prolonged exposure to increased pulmonary blood flow due to a shunt defect is considered the trigger for the development of advanced and irreversible pulmonary vascular remodelling.

Incidence of PAH after neonatal ASO for TGA For this study, the total number of ASO for TGA performed at each participating centre or within each national cohort during the study period was not available. Therefore, the design of this study precluded the determination of an incidence rate of the association of PAH after successful neonatal ASO for TGA. After conscientiously studying the literature regarding PAH and ASO for TGA, we identified cases of PAH during follow-up in cohorts of children that underwent neonatal ASO for TGA. Out of 100 ASO procedures, Rivenes et al 15 described one child who underwent ASO at the age of 4 days and developed PAH at the age of 42 months. In a series of 156 patients, Losay et al 16 mention one patient with PAH after ASO at the age of 2 weeks. Cordina et al 17 describe a patient who underwent ASO for simple TGA in the neonatal period and presented with PAH at the age of 16 years. Since the latter study included only patients ≥17 years of age, it was not included in incidence estimation. Finally, Roofthooft et al 18 identified one patient with PAH (included in the current study) from a consecutive series of 112 patients who underwent ASO. From these data, it can be roughly estimated that PAH after neonatal ASO for TGA may occur in 0.6%–1.0% of the cases. This estimated incidence, based on literature review, precludes a merely coincidental concurrent occurrence of idiopathic PAH and TGA. The true incidence of the concurrence of TGA and PAH may be even higher, since no systematic screening program for PAH after ASO has been reported, and consequently patients with PAH might have been missed. Furthermore, prenatal or early severe PVD may cause children with TGA to die even before they undergo ASO.19

Clinical characterisation The male predominance observed in this cohort is in contrast to the generally observed female predominance in paediatric PAH.2 This can be explained by the reported overall male predominance in TGA.20 In this cohort, we identified children with early-onset PAH, that is, first PAH detection within 1 year after ASO, and children with late-onset PAH who had first PAH detection several years after ASO. Survival from ASO was better in this latter group, intrinsically associated with its definition. The observation that survival from first PAH detection did not differ between both groups implies that the PAH in the late-onset group actually developed later in life than in the early-onset group, instead of simply being detected later. Therefore, early-onset and late-onset PAH may represent two different phenotypes, and we hypothesise that both phenotypes may be part of the spectrum of PVD associated with abnormal prenatal haemodynamics in TGA. We were not able to identify discriminating clinical characteristics in the early-onset or late-onset patients. In the current clinical classification for PH (Nice, France, 2013), PAH associated with CHD is classified based on shunt status.21 Since neonatal ASO for TGA precludes the presence of long-term postnatal shunting, such classification is not suitable. It has been previously advocated that paediatric PVD has specific aspects that are not sufficiently covered in the current classification for PH, including insults on developing and growing organs.3 ,22 ,23 The clinical entity described in this manuscript illustrates the need for further ‘paediatric adaptations’ of the current classification, with special attention for CHD other than shunt lesions and for the concept of programming due to prenatal or postnatal abnormal conditions. After first PAH detection, prognosis was poor and comparable with that of children with idiopathic PAH in the current era.4 This is in sharp contrast to the excellent long-term survival after ASO reported to be around 98% after 15 years, with approximately 80% freedom from reintervention.11 Thus, this study shows that the occurrence of PAH early or late after ASO represents an important prognostic factor that significantly worsens prognosis. Therefore, the authors advocate that routine lifelong follow-up for children who undergo ASO for TGA should include screening for PAH to allow for early treatment initiation. Although the proportion of children receiving PAH-targeted dual and especially triple therapy in this study is relatively high compared with what has been previously reported,4 a more aggressive and goal-oriented treatment strategy with early use of PAH-targeted combination therapy, as has been suggested for idiopathic PAH, seems to be justified also in these children.24

Underlying mechanisms Alterations in prenatal pulmonary haemodynamics have been reported in fetuses with TGA, including restriction or closure of the foramen ovale or ductus arteriosus. It has been suggested that such fetal alterations are associated with altered prenatal flow pattern and mixing pattern resulting in hypoxia of the prenatal pulmonary circulation and increased bronchial circulation.14 ,25 ,26 These alterations may contribute to the development of PVD, already prenatally, in fetuses with TGA. These fetuses are then at risk for rapid postnatal deterioration and death, and also for developing postnatal PH.14 ,19 ,25 ,26 These prenatal haemodynamic alterations may injure or program the developing pulmonary vasculature, leading to abnormal postnatal responses. For the current study, fetal echocardiography data were not available. However, 84% of included children underwent an atrial balloon septostomy procedure in the first days of life. This proportion contrasts with the reported incidence of approximately 40% atrial balloon septostomy procedures in infants with TGA,27 suggesting that incomplete mixing and prenatal haemodynamic changes were more prevalent in these children. Also, the occurrence of PPHN, a condition of disturbed adaptation of the pulmonary vasculature to postnatal life, is more frequent in children with TGA than in the normal population, supporting this concept of altered prenatal pulmonary haemodynamics. PPHN has been suggested to be associated with abnormal pulmonary vascular responses and the development of PAH later in life.2 ,28 In the current study, three children (13%) had PPHN. In a series described by Roofthooft et al,18 14 of 112 infants with TGA presented with PPHN, of which 4 died preoperatively. One of the ten children with PPHN that did undergo ASO developed PAH during follow-up (10%). We hypothesise that the abnormal prenatal haemodynamics in TGA program the pulmonary vasculature, leading to a spectrum of PVD including PPHN and PAH that may develop early (prenatally or perinatally) or later in life. Another potential explanation could be that a specific genetic make-up in patients with TGA predisposes for the development of PAH. Known PAH-related genes, such as bone morphogenetic protein type II receptor, have been explored for mutations in patients with PAH associated with CHD, but so far no such mutations have been shown in TGA.29 However, very recently, several candidate genes for TGA were identified.30 Two of these genes, ACKR3 (or CXCR7) and NF1, have also been associated with endothelial dysfunction, pulmonary vascular remodelling and the development of PVD/PH.31 ,32