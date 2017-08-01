Tips for publishing your clinical cardiology research

There are no secrets to getting your clinical cardiology research published in a high-impact journal. Indeed, there are many online and print resources that detail how to perform and publish high-quality research.1–8 This article provides a very short summary of the essential elements and some tips for getting started (table 1).

Publication of your clinical cardiology research in a peer-reviewed journal ensures that the data are available to other investigators, promote discussion among the research community, serve as basis for future research and ensure that your methodology and results are permanently archived. Ultimately, the goal of clinical cardiology research is to improve the care of patients with heart disease; each valid piece of data adds to that knowledge base.

Plan the paper from the start

Novice researchers often erroneously think of the published paper as the final step in the research project. Experienced researchers recognise that thinking about the paper actually is one of the first steps in planning clinical research. Using the reporting guidelines appropriate to your study type will ensure your protocol meets the highest research standards.2 3

Your research (and the paper) should start with an important clinical or scientific question and should have a clearly articulated …