Congenital heart disease
Image challenge
Near drowning in a 48-year-old man
  1. Kirsty McDowell1,
  2. David Carrick2,3,
  3. Robin Weir1
  1. 1 Hairmyres Hospital, Cardiology, East Kilbride, UK
  2. 2 Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
  3. 3 West of Scotland Heart and Lung Centre, Golden Jubilee National Hospital, Clydebank, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Kirsty McDowell, Hairmyres Hospital, Cardiology, East Kilbride G75 8RG, UK; kmcdowell{at}doctors.org.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2016-311043

Clinical introduction

A 48-year-old man presented with cardiorespiratory arrest while swimming. An automated external defibrillator was attached displaying a non-shockable rhythm. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was commenced by the lifeguard with return of circulation and ventilation.

He had previously been investigated for atypical chest pain, including with an exercise treadmill test that was stopped due to marked hypertensive response.

Initial examination revealed bilateral crepitations throughout the lung fields and a loud systolic murmur, heard throughout the precordium, but loudest at the left sternal edge. ECG was unremarkable. Manually assessed QTc was 420 ms.

Troponin T …

