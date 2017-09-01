Cancer antigen-125 plasma level as a biomarker of new-onset atrial fibrillation in postmenopausal women

Introduction

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is one of the most common arrhythmias and is a leading cause of mortality; its prevalence ranges from 0.5% to 1% in the general population.1 However, in the last decade, the AF prevalence has been commonly believed to be markedly higher, based on the number of hospitalisations,2 emergency room visits and outpatient visits due to AF.3 Some patients with AF have no symptoms; however, AF sometimes leads to serious complications, including cardioembolic stroke, heart failure (HF) and death. Paroxysmal AF may progress to permanent AF as electrical and structural remodelling of the atrium acts to perpetuate abnormal electrical rhythms.4 AF is commonly associated with ageing,5 male sex,6 obesity,7 hypertension (HTN),8 diabetes mellitus (DM),9 myocardial infarction,10 HF,10 or underlying structural heart diseases11 such as valvular heart disease or cardiomyopathy. In ageing societies, the AF prevalence is rapidly increasing; early detection and treatment of AF are, therefore, vital to the health of the patient. The use of biomarkers, such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP),12 interleukin-6 (IL-6),13tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α)13 and serum N-terminal pro-brain type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP),14 has been reported to detect AF.

Nagele et al 15 first reported elevated serum levels of cancer antigen-125 (CA-125) following heart transplantations. Now, CA-125 is a well-established tumour marker related to ovarian cancer and is used to monitor the efficacy of ovarian cancer therapy. Recently, several studies have reported the relationships between CA-125 and HF with reduced ejection fraction, HF with preserved ejection fraction16 and ischaemic heart disease.17 Yucel et al 18 reported that CA-125 levels are associated with the development of new-onset AF in patients hospitalised for systolic HF. However, no studies regarding the relationship between CA-125 and paroxysmal or persistent AF have been reported in healthy postmenopausal women. The present study aimed to evaluate the relationship between CA-125 and new-onset AF in this population.