Cardiovascular highlights from non-cardiology journals

Bleeding versus thromboembolic protection in atrial fibrillation and coronary stent procedures
Five to 8% of people undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) also have atrial fibrillation (AF). The optimal antiplatelet / anticoagulant regimen in these individuals remains unclear as stroke and stent thrombosis prevention need to be balanced against the risks of major bleeding. The PIONEER AF-PCI trial randomised 2124 patients with AF who had undergone PCI to 1 of 3 …
