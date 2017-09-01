Takotsubo syndrome: aetiology, presentation and treatment

Introduction

In the clinical setting, Takotsubo syndrome (TTS) is one of the most important diseases that must be accurately differentiated from acute coronary syndrome (ACS) to enable appropriate follow-up and medical management. The prevalence of TTS is estimated to be approximately 2%–3% in all patients presenting with suspected ACS.1 However, it may be underestimated because knowledge of diagnostic criteria is often incomplete, such as the possible coexistence of coronary artery disease (CAD). According to the widely used Mayo Clinic Diagnostic Criteria modified in 2008, incidental obstructive CAD not related to the wall motion abnormality may be an inclusion criterion for the diagnosis of TTS. However, this fact has been cited only as a footnote in a paper by Prasad and colleagues.2 In addition, atypical variants are not very well recognised by physicians, which may contribute to the underestimation of TTS.3 In 2015, the International Takotsubo Registry (www.takotsubo-registry.com), which is the largest systematic database on patients suffering from TTS, revealed novel data pertaining to TTS, which aided to the understanding of this enigmatic disease.4 This review summarises current knowledge on the aetiology, presentation and treatment of TTS.