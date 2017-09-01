Article Text
PostScript
CORRESPONDENCE
Expediting the pathway to supraventricular tachycardia ablation
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
To the Editor Honarbakhsh et al1 should be congratulated on their innovative research in improving the care for patients with arrhythmias. Their paper not only demonstrates an effective community treatment strategy but also is cost-effective during the current austerity. Potential further cost savings and …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/