You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
CORRESPONDENCE
Expediting the pathway to supraventricular tachycardia ablation
  1. Claire Brough1,2
  1. 1Department of Electrophysiology, Devices and Inherited Cardiac Condition, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool, UK
  2. 2Imperial College London, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Claire Brough, Specialist Registrar in Inherited Cardiac Conditions, Devices and Cardiomyopathies, Department of Electrophysiology, Devices and Inherited Cardiac Condition, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Thomas Drive, Liverpool L14 3PE, UK; claire.brough{at}lhch.nhs.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2016-310709

Statistics from Altmetric.com

To the Editor Honarbakhsh et al1 should be congratulated on their innovative research in improving the care for patients with arrhythmias. Their paper not only demonstrates an effective community treatment strategy but also is cost-effective during the current austerity. Potential further cost savings and …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/