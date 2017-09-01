Sole reliance on I2 may mislead

We read the recommendations by Kiran and colleagues1 on graphical displays to present meta-analysis results with great interest. Like the authors, we think that graphics play a major role to concisely summarise meta-analysis results and to evaluate heterogeneity between studies and small-study effects. We agree with most recommendations1 and actually a forest plot (see figure 1 and online supplementary files) generated with our R package meta (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/meta/) almost looks like a blueprint of figure 2 in ref 1. However, in …