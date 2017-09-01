You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Congenital heart disease
Image challenge
An unusual cause of tachyarrhythmia in an otherwise healthy young man
  1. Wessam A Raouf1,
  2. Khaled Shams2,
  3. Amr Mansour2
  1. 1 Centre for Social and Preventive Medicine, Cairo University Hospitals, Cairo, Egypt
  2. 2 Cardiology Department, Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt
  1. Correspondence to Dr Wessam A Raouf, Cairo University Hospitals, 2 Ali Ibrahim Street, Cairo 11628, Egypt; wessamsaleem{at}rocketmail.com

Abstract

Clinical introduction A 32-year-old man referred to the cardiology clinic for palpitations was found to have paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) on 24-hour Holter monitoring. His general and cardiac examinations were unremarkable. A transthoracic echocardiographic study to exclude structural heart disease was performed and showed an abnormal structure in relation to the right ventricular (RV) free wall; however, poor echocardiographic windows precluded proper characterisation. Cardiac MR (CMR) was therefore performed. Cine images (figure 1 and online supplementary videos 1 and 2) demonstrated the abnormal structure. Dynamic pass of contrast (rest perfusion module) showed the sequence of intracavitary enhancement across different cardiac chambers in the horizontal long-axis plane (figure 1 and online supplementary video 3).

Figure 1
Figure 1

Still frames from balanced steady state free precession images in the horizontal long-axis plane (A,B). Still frames from the dynamic pass of contrast in the horizontal long-axis and the short axis following contrast injection into the right arm (C,D). Images in the horizontal long-axis plane at the basal level using T2-weighted short-tau inversion recovery (E) and half Fourier single-shot turbo spin echo (F).

Supplementary Material

Supplementary data

Supplementary Material

Supplementary data

Supplementary Material

Supplementary data

Question The abnormal structure is most likely which of the following?

  1. Pericardial cyst

  2. Right atrial appendage aneurysm

  3. Right ventricular aneurysm

  4. Juxtaposed left atrial appendage

  5. Accessory right ventricular chamber

Question

  • Cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging
  • Supraventricular arrhythmias

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311485

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Contributors All authors have substantial contribution to the conception of the work, image acquisition, analysis or interpretation of data.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Competing interests The authors declare that no private patient data appear in this article.

  • Ethics approval Cairo University Ethical Committee.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

  • Collaborators Dr. Aliaa Mohamed, Cardiology Department, Helwan University, Cairo, Egypt.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.