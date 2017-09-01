An unusual cause of tachyarrhythmia in an otherwise healthy young man

Article Text
Clinical introduction A 32-year-old man referred to the cardiology clinic for palpitations was found to have paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) on 24-hour Holter monitoring. His general and cardiac examinations were unremarkable. A transthoracic echocardiographic study to exclude structural heart disease was performed and showed an abnormal structure in relation to the right ventricular (RV) free wall; however, poor echocardiographic windows precluded proper characterisation. Cardiac MR (CMR) was therefore performed. Cine images (figure 1 and online supplementary videos 1 and 2) demonstrated the abnormal structure. Dynamic pass of contrast (rest perfusion module) showed the sequence of intracavitary enhancement across different cardiac chambers in the horizontal long-axis plane (figure 1 and online supplementary video 3).
Question The abnormal structure is most likely which of the following?
Pericardial cyst
Right atrial appendage aneurysm
Right ventricular aneurysm
Juxtaposed left atrial appendage
Accessory right ventricular chamber
