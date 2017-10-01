Article Text
JournalScan
Cardiovascular highlights from non-cardiology journals
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
Levosimendan for hemodynamic support after cardiac surgery
Left ventricular dysfunction following cardiac surgery remains a significant perioperative challenge, one often treated with inotropic support, however practice patterns vary widely and there are few outcome data to support a standardised practice. Levosimendan represents a newer class of ‘inodilators’, calcium sensitizers, thought to improve cardiac output without increasing myocardial oxygen consumption. In the Levosimendan to Reduce …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.