  • Mechanical prosthetic heart valves (MPHV) in pregnancy are associated with a high risk of maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality

Mechanical prosthetic heart valves (MPHV) in pregnancy are associated with a high risk of maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality
  1. Sarah Vause1,
  2. Bernard Clarke1,
  3. Clare Tower1,
  4. Charles Hay1,
  5. Marian Knight2
  1. 1 Central Manchester Foundation Trust, Manchester M13 9WL, UK
  2. 2 NPEU, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
  Correspondence to Dr Sarah Vause, Central Manchester Foundation Trust, Manchester M13 9WL, UK; sarah.vause{at}cmft.nhs.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311762

Statistics from Altmetric.com

We read with interest the paper by Bhagra et al 1 and wish to add further information from two recent publications which emphasise their key points that ‘pregnancy in women with mechanical heart valves is high risk’ and that ‘a multidisciplinary team approach to the management of pregnant women with Prosthetic Heart Valves is necessary to ensure optimal outcomes.’

A recent prospective observational national study of women in the UK with pregnancies between February 2013 and January 2015, estimated the incidence of mechanical prosthetic heart valves (MPHVs) in …

