You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Correspondence
Moderate sedation in cardiac electrophysiology laboratory: a retrospective safety analysis
  1. Çağın Mustafa Üreyen,
  2. Murat Muhammed Necati Aksoy,
  3. Ersan Tatli
  1. Department of Cardiology, Sakarya University, Education and Research Hospital, Sakarya, Turkey
  1. Correspondence to Dr Çağın Mustafa Üreyen, Department of Cardiology, Sakarya University, Education and Research Hospital, Şirinevler Mahallesi, Adnan Menderes Cad, Sağlık Sok No:195, 54100, Adapazarı/Sakarya, Sakarya, Turkey; drcaginureyen{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311797

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Sawhney et al reported that nurse-led, physician-directed moderate sedation during cardiac electrophysiology procedures is safe.1 All of the patients undergoing cardiac electrophysiological (EP) procedures and cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) implantation during the last 12 years were moderately sedated. Since this study is a retrospective study, we could not …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.

Linked Articles