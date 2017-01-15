Efficacy and safety of left atrial appendage closure versus medical treatment in atrial fibrillation: a network meta-analysis from randomised trials
- Shweta Sahay1,
- Luis Nombela-Franco1,
- Josep Rodes-Cabau2,
- Pilar Jimenez-Quevedo1,
- Pablo Salinas1,
- Corina Biagioni1,
- Ivan Nuñez-Gil1,
- Nieves Gonzalo1,
- Jose Alberto de Agustín1,
- Maria del Trigo1,
- Leopoldo Perez de Isla1,
- Antonio Fernández-Ortiz1,
- Javier Escaned1,
- Carlos Macaya1
- 1Instituto Cardiovascular, Hospital Universitario Clínico San Carlos, Madrid, Spain
- 2Quebec Heart and Lung Institute, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
- Correspondence to Dr Luis Nombela-Franco, Instituto Cardiovascular, Hospital Universitario Clínico San Carlos, C/ Prof. Martin Lagos s/n., Madrid 28040, Spain; luisnombela{at}yahoo.com
- Received 10 April 2016
- Revised 31 July 2016
- Accepted 5 August 2016
- Published Online First 1 September 2016
Abstract
Background The effectiveness of vitamin K antagonist (VKA) versus placebo and antiplatelet therapy (APT) is well established for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation (AF). Non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOAC) are mostly superior to VKA in stroke and intracranial bleeding prevention. Recent randomised controlled trials (RCTs) suggested the non-inferiority of percutaneous left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) versus VKA. However, comparisons between LAAC versus placebo, APT or NOAC are lacking. The purpose of this network meta-analysis was to assess the efficacy and safety of LAAC compared with other strategies for stroke prevention in patients with AF.
Methods We pooled together all RCTs comparing warfarin with placebo, APT or NOAC in patients with AF using meta-analysis guidelines. Two major trials of LAAC were also included and a network meta-analysis was performed to compare the impact of LAAC on mortality, stroke/systemic embolism (SE) and major bleeding in relation to medical treatment.
Results The network meta-analysis included 19 RCTs with a total of 87 831 patients with AF receiving anticoagulants, APT, placebo or LAAC. Indirect comparison with network meta-analysis using warfarin as the common comparator revealed efficacy benefit favouring LAAC as compared with placebo (mortality: HR 0.38, 95% CI 0.22 to 0.67, p<0.001; stroke/SE: HR 0.24, 95% CI 0.11 to 0.52, p<0.001) and APT (mortality: HR 0.58, 95% CI 0.37 to 0.91, p=0.0018; stroke/SE: HR 0.44, 95% CI 0.23 to 0.86, p=0.017) and similar to NOAC (mortality: HR 0.76, 95% CI 0.50 to 1.16, p=0.211; stroke/SE: HR 1.01, 95% CI 0.53 to 1.92, p=0.969). LAAC showed comparable rates of major bleeding when compared with placebo (HR 2.33, 95% CI 0.67 to 8.09, p=0.183), APT (HR 0.75, 95% CI 0.30 to 1.88, p=0.542) and NOAC (HR 0.80, 95% CI 0.33 to 1.94, p=0.615).
Conclusions The findings of this meta-analysis suggest that LAAC is superior to placebo and APT, and comparable to NOAC for preventing mortality and stroke or SE, with similar bleeding risk in patients with non-valvular AF. However, these results should be interpreted with caution and more studies are needed to further substantiate this advantage, in view of the wide CIs with some variables in the current meta-analysis.
Footnotes
-
SS and LN-F contributed equally to this study.
-
Contributors SS and LN-F: (1) conception and design, and interpretation of data; (2) drafting and revising of the manuscript; and (3) final approval of the manuscript submitted. JR-C, PJ-Q, PS, CB, IN-G, NG, JAdA, MdT, LPdI, AF-O, JE, CM: (1) critical review of the manuscript for important intellectual content and (2) final approval of the manuscript submitted.
-
Funding Relationship with industry: JR-C has received a research grant from Edwards Lifesciences, St Jude Medical and Medtronic. All other authors have reported that they have no relationships relevant to the contents of this paper to disclose.
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.