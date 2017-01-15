Efficacy and safety of left atrial appendage closure versus medical treatment in atrial fibrillation: a network meta-analysis from randomised trials

Left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) with the Watchman device (Boston Scientific, Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA) has been recently approved in the USA as an alternative to warfarin in patients with non-valvular AF 5 based on the results of two randomised trials. 6 , 7 As it obviates the need for long-term anticoagulation; the risk of bleeding is expected to be less with LAAC, in addition to maintaining the benefit of reduced stroke risk. However, direct comparison between NOAC and LAAC is lacking. In Europe, LAAC has a role in patients with thromboembolic risk who refuse or cannot be managed with any form of anticoagulation in the long term, 8 in whom antiplatelet therapy (APT) or no treatment is generally proposed. No direct comparison exists between LAAC and placebo or APT, and it is unlikely that a randomised controlled trial (RCT) will be performed in this setting. Thus, the aim of this analysis was to assess the efficacy (mortality and stroke/SE) and safety (major, intracranial and gastrointestinal bleeding) of LAAC as compared with medical prophylactic therapy for stroke prevention in patients with non-valvular AF.

Stroke prevention in the elderly patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF) is challenging due to associated high morbidity and mortality. 1 Although warfarin is highly effective in stroke and systemic embolism (SE) prevention, its use is limited by numerous food and drug interactions, narrow therapeutic range and increased bleeding risk. 2 , 3 Most of these disadvantages have been partially mitigated by non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOAC), but the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding continues with some NOAC as compared with warfarin 4 and is definitely higher than in the absence of any antithrombotic therapy.

Categorical variables were expressed as n (percentage) and continuous variables as mean (standard deviation) or median (interquartile range, IQR: 25–75th percentile). Data were analysed according to intention-to-treat analysis, when available. For each direct comparison between treatments, where information from more than one trial was available, we performed a traditional random-effect model. 11 Q-statistic and Higgins' and Thompson's I 2 test 12 were calculated to evaluate heterogeneity among the studies. At least moderate heterogeneity was considered to be present for p<0.10 and an I 2 >50%. Publication bias was assessed by a funnel plot inspection and using the Begg and Egger’s tests. 13 , 14 For indirect comparisons, network meta-analysis was performed within a Bayesian framework computing HR and 95% CIs with a random-effect hierarchical model by means of Markov chain Monte Carlo methods with Gibbs sampling from 1000 iterations obtained after a 5000 iteration training phase. Convergence was appraised graphically according to Gelman and Rubin. 15 Statistical significance was accepted at the 95% confidence level (p<0.05) and all data were analysed with the Stata Statistical Software: Release 14 (StataCorp. 2015; StataCorp, College Station, Texas, USA).

The trials included in the meta-analysis met all the following criteria: RCTs, articles in English language, inclusion of patients with non-valvular AF, reporting one of the following outcomes—all-cause mortality, incidence of stroke and SE, major or gastrointestinal bleeding and intracranial haemorrhage. Trials with fixed-dose warfarin, a combination of APT with NOAC or any other comparison without including VKA were excluded from the analysis. Trials involving therapy that were commercially withdrawn (eg. ximelagatran) were excluded. Any percutaneous device for LAAC was considered eligible, although only Watchman device trials met the inclusion criteria. Two independent authors (SS and LN-–F) determined whether trials met inclusion criteria, with discrepancies being resolved by joint review and consensus. Trials with inadequate data to extract the above outcomes, trials without availability of full-text article and ongoing trials were also excluded.

The population of interest included patients with non-valvular AF and the intervention was medical or percutaneous treatment for stroke prophylaxis assessed in RCT. Comparisons were performed between medical therapy (NOAC, APT or placebo) and percutaneous (LAAC) treatment, using vitamin K antagonist (VKA) as the common comparator. The two primary efficacy endpoints were all-cause mortality and stroke or SE. The primary safety outcomes were the risk of major bleeding, intracranial bleeding and gastrointestinal bleeding. The study design was a network meta-analysis based on RCT. Two independent reviewers (SS and LN-F) searched MEDLINE/PubMed electronic databases using Cochrane highly sensitive search strategy for identifying randomised trials in MEDLINE: sensitivity-maximising version (2008 revision); PubMed format ( supplemental material ) and http://www.clinicaltrials.gov up to November 2015 to identify RCT comparing any treatment for stroke prevention in patients with AF. This included studies comparing VKA with placebo, APT (either single or dual) or NOAC. Also, all trials comparing LAAC with any percutaneous device against VKA were included. Keywords used for the search were “atrial fibrillation”, “stroke”, “stroke prophylaxis”, “clinical trial”, “phase III”, “left atrial appendage closure”, “non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants”, “antiplatelet”, “placebo” and “warfarin anticoagulation”. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) statement for reporting systematic reviews and meta-analyses of RCT was used to extract data for this analysis. 9 The quality of the studies was scored using a checklist for the assessment of the methodological quality. 10

Major, intracranial and gastrointestinal bleedings were reported in 17 studies with 85,788, 85 713 and 77 116 patients, respectively. Direct comparison revealed a lower rate of major bleeding with NOAC (OR 0.77, CI 0.72 to 0.83) and placebo (OR 0.27, CI 0.12 to 0.63), and a non-significant difference with LAAC (OR 0.63, CI 0.33 to 1.19) and APT (OR 0.92, CI 0.74 to 1.14) as compared with warfarin ( table 4 , see online supplementary figure S3). Intracranial bleeding rate was reduced as compared with warfarin across all groups ( table 4 , see online supplementary figure S4). Gastrointestinal bleeding was significantly higher with NOAC as compared with warfarin (OR 1.12, CI 1.01 to 1.25), but lower with the other groups as compared with warfarin (table 4 , see online supplementary figure S5).

All-cause mortality and stroke/SE incidence was reported in 16 and 17 studies, with 81 316 and 86 013 patients, respectively. Direct comparison revealed a mortality benefit with NOAC (odds ratio, OR 0.89, CI 0.84 to 0.94) and no difference with LAAC (OR 0.68, CI 0.45 to 1.02) as compared with VKA. APT (OR 1.17, CI 0.97 to 1.40) and placebo (OR 1.75, CI 1.21 to 2.52) had worse mortality outcomes in comparison with warfarin ( table 3 , see online supplementary figure S1). While NOAC led to a significant reduction in the incidence of stroke or SE (OR 0.88, CI 0.81 to 0.95), LAAC led to a non-significant reduction (OR 0.84, CI 0.48 to 1.49) as compared with VKA. Both APT (OR 1.95, CI 1.59 to 2.40) and placebo (OR 3.54, CI 2.36 to 5.31) had higher risk of stroke in comparison with VKA ( table 3 , see online supplementary figure S2). The Begg (Z=0.53, p=0.34) and Egger’s test (t=1.72, p=0.103) did not detect publication bias.

The flow diagram of the study analysis is shown in figure 1 . A total of 2929 citations were identified using the search terms. Of these, 488 were screened at the abstract level and 413 records were excluded. The remaining 75 publications were carefully screened and after analysis of the full text (see online supplementary file table S1), 19 studies met the prespecified inclusion criteria and were included in the network meta-analysis. 6 , 7 , 16–32 The evidence network is shown in figure 2 before and after applying the inclusion and exclusion criteria. VKA were compared with NOAC in 6 studies, with APT in 10 studies, with LAAC with the Watchman device in 2 studies and with placebo in 3 studies. Of 87 831 randomised patients, 36 645 were assigned to warfarin, 43 314 to NOACs, 6215 to APT, 925 to placebo and 732 patients were assigned to Watchman device implantation ( table 1 ). Relevant features (baseline characteristics and outcomes) of included studies are listed in tables 1 and 2 . The median follow-up was 21.6 months.

Discussion

This network meta-analysis from RCTs showed that LAAC with the Watchman device is associated with higher survival and lower SE events compared with APT alone or placebo, with similar haemorrhagic outcomes. In comparison with NOAC, LAAC showed lower gastrointestinal bleeding risk with similar mortality and SE events.

Prevention of stroke in patients with AF is of high clinical relevance due to the disabling nature of stroke and associated high morbidity and mortality. Effective medical treatment consists of anticoagulation, the benefits of which have to be weighed against potential bleeding complications. Given the fact that AF population is usually elderly and has other pre-existing comorbidities, bleeding events tend to complicate anticoagulation management. In fact, patients with higher stroke risk are usually those at the highest risk for bleeding.33 In clinical trials, around 20% of the patients discontinue antithrombotic therapy.27–29 Eligible patients not receiving anticoagulation treatment are even higher in the real world.34 ,35 LAAC has emerged as an alternative in patients with high-risk AF and contraindications to anticoagulation or high bleeding risk.8 On the other hand, LAAC is not exempt from periprocedural and midterm complications that may counterbalance its clinical benefit compared with placebo or APT. Given that direct comparisons by clinical trials between LAAC and placebo or APT are currently unavailable (and unlikely to be performed in the near future), we applied network meta-analysis methodology to perform this comparison. In fact, the effectiveness of LAAC as compared with no anticoagulation treatment is only based on theoretical risk reduction of ischaemic and bleeding events determined by scores (such as CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc and HAS-BLED) in registries.36–38 To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to assess the efficacy and safety of LAAC compared with placebo or APT. Importantly, mortality and embolism events were significantly reduced with LAAC with no increase in safety events. These findings further support the evidence that LAAC may be recommended to patients deemed to be ineligible for oral anticoagulation. The rates of early ischaemic and bleeding complications in the two RCTs with LAAC were relatively high39 compared with more recent registries.40 Thus, the benefit of LAAC may be even superior after overcoming the learning curve with increased operator experience and decreased periprocedural complications. However, these findings should be interpreted with caution, as various heterogeneous trials were included in the meta-analysis and direct comparison from original RCT should not be substituted by network meta-analysis.41

In addition, LAAC with the Watchman device has recently been approved in the USA by the Food and Drug Administration for clinical use as an alternative to warfarin for stroke prevention.5 The approval specific indications were in patients with non-valvular AF at increased risk of stroke or SE on the basis of CHADS 2 or CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc and deemed to be eligible for anticoagulation therapy. In parallel, recent RCTs have shown that NOAC are an alternative to VKA with mostly better outcomes in terms of mortality, stroke and intracranial bleeding, with occasionally relatively higher risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. Thus, the use of NOAC is increasing, as they mitigate some disadvantages of VKA with better clinical outcomes. However, any type of anticoagulation still confers a permanent risk of bleeding, as compared with placebo, and NOAC are not indicated in patients with severe renal dysfunction. Furthermore, in clinical trials27–29 and real-life registries,35 ,42 there is a 13–25% discontinuation rate per 100 patient-year. The main reason for discontinuation was bleeding events, followed by NOAC side effects. Thus, in the absence of head-to-head comparison between NOAC and LAAC (and unlikely to have data in near future), it is clinically relevant to determine the clinical effects of both treatments. In accordance with previous studies,43 ,44 our network meta-analysis demonstrated by indirect comparison that there was no significant difference between LAAC and NOAC in terms of mortality and stroke or SE prevention. Gastrointestinal bleeding was significantly lower with LAAC, with similar overall major bleeding rates. Although intracranial bleeding rate between LAAC compared with NOAC was not statistically different in our study, this was probably related to the small sample size in the LAAC arm and limited follow-up. Interestingly, Koifman et al43 found a lower risk of haemorrhagic stroke with the Watchman device when including non-randomised trials in the analysis. Also, as anticoagulation confers ∼2% annual risk of major bleeding, the differences may have been more evident with a longer follow-up period. Another issue when evaluating new therapies such as NOAC and LACC is cost. A recent study showed that both treatments were cost-effective relative to warfarin, but LAAC was found to offer a better value relative to NOAC.45 On the contrary, Micieli et al46 found that apixaban is the most cost-effective therapy in patients with AF compared with other NOAC and LAAC. Future studies are needed to clarify the benefits and the cost-effectiveness of LAAC compared with NOAC.