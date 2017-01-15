Transcatheter aortic valve implantation in patients with small aortic annuli using a 20 mm balloon-expanding valve

Results Among TAVI 55 recipients (n=30 for native AS, n=25 for a valve-in-valve procedure (V-in-V)), median age and Society of Thoracic Surgeons score were 85 (81 to 87) years and 7.8 (4.7 to 12.4)%, respectively. Mean and minimum annular diameters were 19±1 and 17±2 mm, respectively, in native patients with AS, and 17±1 mm (internal diameter) in V-in-V recipients. Successful device implantation rate was 96%, with no procedural-related death. Overall in-hospital-30-day death, stroke and major bleeding rates were 5%, 2% and 9%, respectively. In native AS TAVI recipients, mean transaortic gradient decreased from 54±20 to 12±5 mm Hg (p<0.001), and from 45±17 to 24±8 mm Hg (p<0.001) in V-in-V recipients. Severe prosthesis-patient mismatch (PPM) rates were 10% and 48% in native AS and V-in-V TAVI recipients, respectively (p=0.03). Post-TAVI, the rate of moderate aortic regurgitation was 7% and 0% in native AS and V-in-V TAVI recipients, respectively.