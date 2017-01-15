An unusual finding in the right atrium
Abstract
Clinical introduction A 66-year-old asymptomatic patient underwent a routine transthoracic echocardiogram prior to commencement of clozapine, and was found to have a mobile echogenic structure in the right atrium, which was later confirmed on transoesophageal echocardiogram to be adjacent to the insertion of inferior vena cava.
Follow-up cardiovascular MRI (CMR) revealed a mobile, avascular 2.1×2.2 cm2 mass with regular and smooth borders, adjacent to the eustachian valve (Figure 1 panel A: coronal view; online supplementary movie 1). Late gadolinium enhancement (LGE; panel B) demonstrated heterogeneity, and T1-imaging demonstrated mild hyperintensity (panel C). There was no evidence of obstructive haemodynamic compromise.
The mass was subsequently resected, and the histology (H&E staining, magnification ×100) is shown in panel D.
Question The diagnosis of this mass is:
-
Aberrant liver
-
Angiosarcoma
-
Atrial myxoma
-
Renal cell carcinoma
-
Thrombus
