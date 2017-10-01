Sex disparities in ideal cardiovascular health

Abstract

Objective To quantify the gap in the distribution of ideal cardiovascular health (CVH) between men and women accounting for comorbidities, socioeconomic and psychological confounding factors.

Methods A cross-sectional analysis was conducted among 9012 French men and women aged 50-75 years who were participants of the Paris Prospective Study 3. Each of the seven metrics was defined according to the American Heart Association criteria, and the CVH was considered as poor (0 or 1 ideal health metric), intermediate (2, 3 or 4 ideal health metrics) and ideal (5-7 ideal health metrics). The odds of intermediate and ideal CVH in women compared with men were estimated by multivariate polytomous logistic regression analysis using poor CVH as the reference category.

Results The mean age was 59.49 year (SD 6.25) and there were 38.54% of women. Though women were slightly older, less educated, more deprived, more often depressed, they were twice more often in ideal CVH than men (14.77% vs 6.84%, p<0.0001). After adjustment for age, deprivation score, education and depression, women were four times more often in ideal CVH (OR 4.01, 95% CI 3.42 to 4.69) and two times more often in intermediate CVH (OR 2.07, 95% CI 1.88 to 2.28) than men.

Conclusion The sex disparities in the prevalence of ideal CVH have the potential to guide sex-specific strategies for improving CVH status in the general population.