Young Investigators Prize finalists at the British Cardiovascular Society annual conference 2017

The cardiology community gathered in Manchester for the annual conference of the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) at the beginning of June. The Programme Committee, led by Professor Cliff Garratt for the last time, must take great praise for organising an engaging and hugely educational conference along the theme of ‘Cardiology at the Extremes’. As in previous years, one of the programme highlights was the Young Investigators Prize, where the brightest and best young researchers are invited to present their research under close scrutiny from seasoned academics. The quality and breadth of research was of an incredibly high standard, and the Manchester audience was impressed with the ability of the finalists to respond to challenging questions. Here, we summarise the candidates and the research they presented.

Hyperpolarised MRI of cardiac inflammation and repair Andrew Lewis, University of Oxford (winner) Andrew completed his British Heart Foundation funded doctoral research into the clinical translation of a new cardiovascular imaging technology called hyperpolarised MRI in August 2016. Hyperpolarised MRI involves the manipulation of magnetic properties of molecules to create molecular contrast agents with >20 000-fold improvement in signal strength, thus opening new areas of biology to MRI. Having previously researched innate immune cell biology as an undergraduate project, and translational and pharmacological imaging during an academic foundation programme placement at the then GSK Clinical Imaging Centre in London, he became interested in potential applications of this …