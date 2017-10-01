Severe upper abdominal pain in a 43-year-old woman

Article Text
Clinical introduction A 43-year-old healthy woman was transferred to our hospital due to severe upper abdominal pain during lunch. On arrival to the hospital she lost consciousness, had no pulse and no blood pressure; hence, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation was initiated and the patient was intubated. Echocardiography performed during the resuscitation revealed ejection fraction of 5% with global hypokinesia. The patient was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and was transferred to the catheterisation laboratory. The initial angiography and the post percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) images are shown in figure 1.
Question What is the diagnosis?
Aortic dissection
Emboli to the left main coronary artery
Plaque rupture causing acute ST segment elevation myocardial infarction
Spasm
Spontaneous coronary artery dissection
- spontaneous coronary artery dissection
- percutaneous coronary artery intervention
- acute coronary syndrome
