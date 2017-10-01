Severe upper abdominal pain in a 43-year-old woman

Clinical introduction A 43-year-old healthy woman was transferred to our hospital due to severe upper abdominal pain during lunch. On arrival to the hospital she lost consciousness, had no pulse and no blood pressure; hence, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation was initiated and the patient was intubated. Echocardiography performed during the resuscitation revealed ejection fraction of 5% with global hypokinesia. The patient was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and was transferred to the catheterisation laboratory. The initial angiography and the post percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) images are shown in figure 1.

Figure 1 Images of (A) initial angiography and (B) post percutaneous coronary intervention.