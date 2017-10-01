Cardioprotective manifestations of chronic helminth infections: new aspects of an old disease

Article Text
- Basic science genetic studies
- Myocardial disease basic science
- Aortic regurgitation
- Systemic inflammatory diseases
- Obesity
We read with great interest the recent review article by Nunes et al 1 regarding cardiac manifestations of parasitic diseases. The authors adeptly reviewed direct and indirect manifestations of protozoan and helminthic infections on the heart function. However, we would like to make additional points about cardioprotective manifestations of chronic helminth infections to offer new aspects from these infections. On the one hand, it is well documented that chronic helminth infections alter immune response towards anti-inflammatory conditions and can …
