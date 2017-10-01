Article Text
PostScript
Correspondence
Re: Cardioprotective manifestations of chronic helminth infections: new aspects of an old disease
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
To the Editor
We would like to thank Professor Abdoli and Professor Rasti1 for their comments and interest in our article,2 and the editors of Heart for giving us the opportunity to reply.
The purpose of our recently published review on cardiac manifestations of parasitic disease2 was to update the current knowledge on the major heart diseases caused by …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.