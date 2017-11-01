Progressive breathlessness following transcatheter aortic valve replacement

Article Text
Abstract
An 84-year-old man presented urgently to the cardiology clinic with rapid onset exertional dyspnoea while walking on the flat. Five months previously, he underwent implantation of a balloon-expandable 26 mm transcatheter heart valve (SAPIEN 3, Edwards Lifesciences) for severe aortic stenosis. On clinical examination, the jugular venous pressure was elevated and a mid-late ejection systolic murmur was audible in the aortic region. ECG demonstrated sinus rhythm with a left ventricular (LV) strain pattern. Transthoracic echocardiography and cardiac CT were performed (figure 1).
Question Which aetiology best explains this presentation?
Pannus formation
Transcatheter bioprosthetic valve endocarditis
Patient-prosthesis mismatch
Transcatheter bioprosthetic valve leaflet thrombosis
Structural valve degeneration
Question
- transcatheter valve interventions
- prosthetic heart valves
- cardiac imaging and diagnostics
- cardiac computer tomographic (CT) imaging
Footnotes
