You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Valvular heart disease
Image challenge
Progressive breathlessness following transcatheter aortic valve replacement
  1. Jack P M Andrews1,
  2. Nicholas L Cruden2,
  3. Alastair J Moss1
  1. 1 Centre for Cardiovascular Science, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
  2. 2 Edinburgh Heart Centre, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Jack P M Andrews, Centre for Cardiovascular Science, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh EH16 4SB, UK; jack.andrews{at}ed.ac.uk

Abstract

An 84-year-old man presented urgently to the cardiology clinic with rapid onset exertional dyspnoea while walking on the flat. Five months previously, he underwent implantation of a balloon-expandable 26 mm transcatheter heart valve (SAPIEN 3, Edwards Lifesciences) for severe aortic stenosis. On clinical examination, the jugular venous pressure was elevated and a mid-late ejection systolic murmur was audible in the aortic region. ECG demonstrated sinus rhythm with a left ventricular (LV) strain pattern. Transthoracic echocardiography and cardiac CT were performed (figure 1).

Figure 1
Figure 1

(A) Transthoracic continuous wave Doppler through the transcatheter AV. ECG-gated cardiac CT oblique reconstruction of the LV outflow tract and aortic root in mid-diastole (B) with axial reconstruction of the transcatheter AV in end-systole (inset). AT, acceleration time; AV, aortic valve; LV, left ventricular.

Question Which aetiology best explains this presentation?

  1. Pannus formation

  2. Transcatheter bioprosthetic valve endocarditis

  3. Patient-prosthesis mismatch

  4. Transcatheter bioprosthetic valve leaflet thrombosis

  5. Structural valve degeneration

Question

  • transcatheter valve interventions
  • prosthetic heart valves
  • cardiac imaging and diagnostics
  • cardiac computer tomographic (CT) imaging

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312008

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Twitter @jackandrews86

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.