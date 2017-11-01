You are here

Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors as novel cardioprotective agents: have we reached threshold for large-scale clinical trials?
  1. David Charles Hutchings,
  2. Simon George Anderson,
  3. Andrew W Trafford
  1. Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr. David Charles Hutchings, Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Manchester, 46 Grafton Street, Manchester M139NT, UK; hutchingsdc{at}googlemail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311788

To the Editor

We read with great interest the compelling findings of Andersson et al demonstrating strong association between on-demand use of phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors (PDE5is) and a reduction in cardiovascular mortality and heart failure hospitalisation in patients followed up following their first myocardial infarction (MI). We previously reported in Heart a similarly strong association between PDE5i use and reduced mortality in a cohort of patients with type 2 diabetes and attendant high cardiovascular risk.1 In our study, we showed that the association was stronger in patients with prior MI, supporting a cardioprotective action, although we were unable to …

