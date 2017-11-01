Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors as novel cardioprotective agents: have we reached threshold for large-scale clinical trials?

Article Text
To the Editor
We read with great interest the compelling findings of Andersson et al demonstrating strong association between on-demand use of phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors (PDE5is) and a reduction in cardiovascular mortality and heart failure hospitalisation in patients followed up following their first myocardial infarction (MI). We previously reported in Heart a similarly strong association between PDE5i use and reduced mortality in a cohort of patients with type 2 diabetes and attendant high cardiovascular risk.1 In our study, we showed that the association was stronger in patients with prior MI, supporting a cardioprotective action, although we were unable to …
