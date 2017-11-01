Predictors of procedural complications in adult Fontan patients undergoing non-cardiac procedures

Abstract

Objective Limited data exist regarding the outcomes of non-cardiac procedures (NCPs) in adult patients after Fontan operations (Fontan patients).

Methods To compare procedural outcomes after NCPs in Fontan patients with outcomes for two matched control groups: patients with repaired congenital heart disease and biventricular circulation (CHD-BiV) and patients with no heart disease (NHD). We defined cyanosis as oxygen saturation <90% and procedural hypoxia as saturation <80% or a decrease in saturation >10% from baseline.

Results There were 538 NCPs in 154 Fontan patients (mean age, 30 years) performed in 1990–2015. Sedation and anaesthesia types were monitored anaesthesia care (256,48%), general anaesthesia (51,9%), minimal sedation (105,20%), local anaesthesia (75,14%) and regional anaesthesia (51,9%). Ninety-three complications occurred in 79 procedures (15%) and included arrhythmia requiring intervention (9), hypotension (14), bradycardia (8), hypoxia (38), heart failure requiring intravenous diuretics (2), acute kidney injury (3), bleeding requiring blood transfusion (1), unplanned procedures for dialysis catheter placement (2), readmission (2), unplanned hospitalisation for hypoxia (8) and unplanned transfer to intensive care unit (1). Baseline cyanosis was the only multivariable risk factor for complications (HR, 1.87 (95% CI 1.14 to 3.67), p=0.04). Procedural complications were more common in the Fontan group (18%) than in the CHD-BiV (5%) and NHD groups (1.4%) (p=0.001).