A 54-year-old man with new-onset ventricular fibrillation

Clinical introduction A 54-year-old man without significant medical history presented with sudden-onset chest discomfort and multiple episodes of ventricular fibrillation requiring external defibrillation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Coronary angiography ruled out significant artery stenosis. Both ventriculography and echocardiography revealed decreased left ventricular ejection fraction (25%). On examination, he was haemodynamically stable. The lungs were clear to auscultation and there was no jugular venous dilation. The cardiac examination revealed a regular rate and rhythm without murmur. Cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) and 18F-2-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET) images were shown (figure 1).
Question Which of the following would be the next best step?
Implantable loop recorder
Electrophysiological testing for radiofrequency catheter ablation
Endomyocardial biopsy
Genetic testing
- Advanced Cardiac Imaging
- Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (cmr) Imaging
- Positron Emission Tomographic (pet) Imaging
- Ventricular Fibrillation
- Systemic Inflammatory Diseases
