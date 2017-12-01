Response: Risk score for cardiac surgery in active left-sided infective endocarditis

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
To the Editor
Olmos et al 1 published a new score (Risk-E score), developed to predict the risk of postoperative mortality in patients with active infective endocarditis (IE). Risk-E is the first IE score that incorporates thrombocytopenia and septic shock as independent preoperative factors of mortality.
The classical risk scores (EuroSCORE I and II, Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) Score) have a suboptimal predictive capacity,2 therefore we agree about the need of a specific score to predict mortality …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.