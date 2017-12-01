You are here

Response: Risk score for cardiac surgery in active left-sided infective endocarditis
  1. Laura Varela Barca,
  2. Jose Lopez Menendez,
  3. Jorge Rodriguez-Roda Stuart
  1. Department of Cardiac Surgery, Hospital Universitario Ramon y Cajal, Madrid, Spain
  1. Correspondence to Dr Laura Varela Barca, Department of Cardiac Surgery, Hospital Universitario Ramon y Cajal, Carretera de colmenar 9,100, Madrid, Spain; lauravarela21089{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311943

To the Editor

Olmos et al 1 published a new score (Risk-E score), developed to predict the risk of postoperative mortality in patients with active infective endocarditis (IE). Risk-E is the first IE score that incorporates thrombocytopenia and septic shock as independent preoperative factors of mortality.

The classical risk scores (EuroSCORE I and II, Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) Score) have a suboptimal predictive capacity,2 therefore we agree about the need of a specific score to predict mortality …

