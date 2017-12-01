Right ventricular outflow tract stent versus BT shunt palliation in Tetralogy of Fallot

Abstract

Objective This study sets out to compare morbidity, mortality and reintervention rates after stenting of the right ventricular outflow tract (RVOT) versus modified Blalock-Taussig shunt (mBTS) for palliation in patients with tetralogy of Fallot (ToF)-type lesions.

Methods Retrospective case review study evaluating 101 patients (64 males) with ToF lesions who underwent palliation with either mBTS (n=41) or RVOT stent (n=60) to augment pulmonary blood flow over a 10-year period. Procedure-related morbidity, mortality and reintervention rates were assessed and compared.

Results Admission rate to paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) was lower in the RVOT stent group (22% vs 100%; p<0.001). Thirty-day mortality in the RVOT stent group was (1/60 (1.7%)) compared with (2/41 (4.9%)) in the mBTS group (p=0.565). Mortality until surgical repair was comparable in both groups (5/60, 8.4%, including three non-cardiac death in the RVOT stent group vs 2/41, 4.9% (p=0.698)). Total hospital length of stay was shorter for the RVOT stent group (median 7 days vs 14 days; p<0.003). Time to surgical repair was shorter in the RVOT stent group (median 232 days, IQR 113–360) compared with the mBTS group (median 428 days, IQR 370–529; p<0.001) due to improved pulmonary arterial growth.