Heart 103:175-176 doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2016-311110
  • Heartbeat

Heartbeat: Warfarin therapy for mechanical heart valves

  1. Catherine M Otto
  1. Correspondence to Professor Catherine M Otto, Division of Cardiology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA 98195, USA; cmotto{at}u.washington.edu

Although many patients requiring long term anti-thrombotic therapy now can be treated with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), vitamin K antagonists, such as warfarin, remain the only treatment option in patients with mechanical heart valves (MHVs). In the future, we can expect that fewer patients will receive (MHVs), given that surgical repair often is possible in patients with mitral valve disease and a bioprosthetic valve is appropriate in older adults with aortic valve disease. However, there still is a group of younger patients in whom the benefits of long term valve durability with a MHV outweigh the risks of warfarin anticoagulation.

Management of warfarin therapy can be challenging given the need for frequent dosage adjustment to maintain adequate anticoagulation, with the international normalized ratio (INR) varying with changes in diet, physical activity, concurrent medications, patient compliance and other factors. Grzymala-Lubanski and colleagues (see page 198) examined data from a cohort of 4687 patients with MHVs entered into a Swedish National Quality Registry over a 5-year period to examine the risk of bleeding in relation to time in therapeutic range (TTR) and variability in the INR level. Overall, the rate of thrombotic events was 2.41 per 100 treatment-years. Major bleeding occurred in 3.15 per 100 treatment-years; the rate of intracranial hemorrhage, the most devastating bleeding complication in young adults, was 0.47 per 100 treatment-years. A lower TTR (≤70%) was associated with a higher risk of bleeding (HR=2.43, 95% CI 2.02 to 2.89, p<0.001) with no significant difference in thrombosis rates (table 1). A greater degree of INR variability was associated with higher rate of all complications, including both bleeding and thrombosis. Higher intensity anticoagulation did not reduce the risk of thrombosis but was associated with increased bleeding risk with an …

