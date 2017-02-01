The challenge of frailty and sarcopenia in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

Article Text
Abstract
Frailty is a clinical state in which there is an increase in an individual's vulnerability for developing increased dependency and/or mortality when exposed to stressors. Frailty is often accompanied by heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and frailty is likely to affect its clinical features and outcomes. Frail patients with HFpEF are frequently associated with sarcopenia (ie, muscle loss and weakness), which is a major component of the pathophysiology of frailty. Sarcopenia is a systemic skeletal muscle disease that impairs the function of limb skeletal muscles, as well as respiratory muscles, and this results in further functional decline. In addition, sarcopenia may contribute to cardiovascular remodelling and dysfunction, leading to the development of HFpEF through several metabolic and endocrine abnormalities. Although there is no established strategy for frail patients with HFpEF, a multidisciplinary approach, including various types of muscular training and nutritional intervention, may provide beneficial effects for these patients.
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors KY provided critical revision of the manuscript.
Competing interests YK received a research grant from Novartis Pharma K.K.
Ethics approval Tottori University.
Provenance and peer review Commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.