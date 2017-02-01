The impact of moderate distance recreational running and ageing on cardiac physiology
- Jonathan H Kim1,2,
- Yi-An Ko3,
- Jeff Hedley1,
- James MacNamara1,
- Mosaab Awad1,
- William Taylor1,
- Sean Healy1,
- Hiroshi Aida1,
- Ngoc-Anh Le4,
- Peter W Wilson1,4,
- Melissa White5,
- Laurence S Sperling1,
- Joseph S Wilson Jr2,
- Aaron L Baggish6
- 1Division of Cardiology, Emory Clinical Cardiovascular Research Institute, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- 2Atlanta Track Club, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- 3Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- 4Biomarker Core Laboratory, Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- 5Department of Emergency Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- 6Cardiovascular Performance Program, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
- Correspondence to Dr Jonathan H Kim, Emory Clinical Cardiovascular Research Institute, Emory University School of Medicine, 1462 Clifton Road, NE, Suite 502, Atlanta, GA 30322, USA; jonathan.kim{at}emory.edu
- Received 28 May 2016
- Revised 18 July 2016
- Accepted 19 July 2016
- Published Online First 16 August 2016
Abstract
Objective Exercise-induced cardiac dysfunction and corollary biomarker release have been documented following long-distance running events. To what degree these processes occur during shorter distance running events is unknown.
Methods 72 healthy recreational runners (54% male/46% female) recruited by age (group 1 (18–20 years old, N=19); group 2 (45–50 years old, N=27); group 3 (70–75 years old, N=26)) were studied with echocardiography and biochemical profiling during participation in a 10 km running race.
Results Despite age-dependent baseline differences in ventricular size and diastolic tissue velocities, there were no significant within group or across group decrements in ventricular systolic or diastolic function following race completion. Postrace increases in cardiac troponin-I (cTnI), B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) were common and demonstrated distinct age dependent profiles. Specifically, BNP increases were most pronounced among older runners (group 3Δ: 16±22 pg/mL, p=0.001), hs-CRP increased only among younger runners (group 1Δ: 1.5±2.7 mg/L, p=0.03) and cTnI increased in both younger (group 1Δ: 0.01±0.02 ng/mL, p=0.028) and older (group 3Δ: 0.01±0.01 ng/mL, p=0.007) runners, but not middle aged runners (group 2Δ: 0.00±0.00 ng/mL, p=0.57).
Conclusions Moderate distance recreational running leads to distinct age-dependent biomarker release but is not associated with cardiac fatigue, a proposed stimulus for pathologic cardiac remodelling that has been observed following longer distance running events.
Contributors JHK contributed to study design, data acquisition, data analysis, data interpretation, drafting of manuscript, critical revisions and final approval and accountability of work. Y-AK, LSS and ALB contributed to study design, data analysis, data interpretation, drafting of manuscript, critical revisions and final approval of work. JH, JM, MA, WT, SH and HA contributed to study design, data acquisition, drafting of manuscript, critical revisions and final approval of work. N-AL and PWW contributed to study design, data analysis, drafting of manuscript, critical revisions and final approval of work. MW and JSW Jr contributed to study design, data acquisition, data interpretation, drafting of manuscript, critical revisions and final approval of work.
Funding JHK is supported by the National Institutes of Health (K23 HL128795).
Competing interests None declared.
Ethics approval Emory University Institutional Review Board.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Data sharing statement All relevant data from this original study have been shared in the current submission.