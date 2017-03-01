You are here

Graphics and statistics for cardiology: survival analysis
  1. Susanne May,
  2. Barbara McKnight
  1. Department of Biostatistics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Barbara McKnight, Department of Biostatistics Box 357232, University of Washington, Seattle, WA 98195-7232 USA; bmck{at}uw.edu

Abstract

Reports of data in the medical literature frequently lack information needed to assess the validity and generalisability of study results. Some recommendations and standards for reporting have been developed over the last two decades, but few are available specifically for survival data. We provide recommendations for tabular and graphical representations of survival data. We argue that data and analytic software should be made available to promote reproducible research.

