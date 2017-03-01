Contemporary risk estimates of three HbA1c variables in relation to heart failure following diagnosis of type 2 diabetes

Introduction The global burden of diabetes has risen dramatically over the last two decades, and it is expected to affect over 500 million adults worldwide by 2030, with the majority having type 2 diabetes (T2D).1 Persons with T2D have a shorter life expectancy, and heart failure (HF) is one of the most common causes of the excess risk of death in these patients.2 ,3 Whether T2D should be considered a causal factor or a comorbidity in HF is unclear.4 ,5 In addition, studies of intensive glycaemic control in preventing cardiovascular (CV) events in persons with T2D have shown somewhat differing results. Three large clinical trials, conducted over a period of 3–5 years, failed to demonstrate clearly beneficial effects of intensive glycaemic control on CV outcomes.6 However, the longer follow-up of the United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study (UKPDS) showed an association between intensive glucose control and reduced CV risk,7 and the recent empagliflozin CV outcomes trial (CVOT) showed a reduction in the overall CV death (38%) as well as a markedly preventive effect on HF-related events (35%) by this glucose-lowering agent.8 Observational studies have generally shown a lesser risk of HF at lower glycaemic levels.9–13 However, few population-based real-world studies have evaluated the importance of glycaemic control on the development of HF beginning at diagnosis of T2D, and contemporary estimates are sparse.14 Recently, we found that the estimates of glycaemic control in relation to myocardial infarction varied over time with less strong associations during more recent time periods.15 The most commonly used measure of glycaemia is haemoglobin A 1c (HbA 1c ).16 However, a deeper understanding of the statistical application of repeated measures of HbA 1c is needed. When evaluating risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD) events in a statistical model, the most appropriate method to account for repeated measurements is not obvious. Consequently, various metrics of HbA 1c have been used in studies of diabetic complications.15 ,17 Most commonly used have been the baseline HbA 1c and the updated mean HbA 1c (which at the time point for each new registration is the mean of all measurements taken thus far). Therefore, following a similar comparative HbA 1c metric approach,15 we sought in this study to evaluate HbA 1c in relation to HF in a large contemporary population of persons with T2D and compared three distinct methods using HbA 1c measurements from diabetes diagnosis and onwards.

Methods Data were obtained from the Clinical Practice Research Data Link (CPRD), where primary healthcare practitioners in the UK record patient information captured through Electronic Health Record IT systems and updated on regular intervals. CPRD has compiled patients' electronic health records since 1987 and currently collects data for approximately 8% of the UK population. CPRD provides researchers with access to high-quality anonymous healthcare data that include demographic, laboratory, prescribed drug and diagnosis.18 The CPRD also provides linkage to external data sources which form part of the UK Health System such as the Hospital Episode Statistic (HES) data collected on a subset of patients from England and for whom GP consent for the data linkage has been obtained. Ethical approval was granted by the CPRD scientific committee and the National Information Governance Board of Ethics and Confidentiality Committee. We identified 102 747 patients with T2D in the CPRD diagnosed between 1 January 1998 and 30 June 2012. Index date was defined as the first recorded diagnosis of T2D. Patients aged 18 years or older were included if they had a record in the CPRD at least 3 years prior to diagnosis, and information on gender, age, blood pressure, CV drug use and at least one recorded baseline HbA 1c measurement. Patients below 40 years of age using insulin at diagnosis and continuing with insulin as the only glucose-lowering medication were excluded due to potential misclassification of type 1 diabetes. Follow-up time was defined as the time from T2D diagnosis until the date of HF, death or dropout from the electronic health records for any other reason, or the end of the study on 1 July 2015, whichever came first. HF was identified using the earliest record from the CPRD or HES databases. From these, the following exclusions were implemented: unknown sex (3 subjects), date of death before index date (69 subjects), HF event registered within a 3-year time period prior to their index date (2957 subjects), 1 registration of HbA 1c which coincided with the date of death or HF date (47 subjects), only 1 registration of HbA 1c with a follow-up time longer than 2 years (364 subjects), no baseline information on blood pressure (1037 subjects) and no baseline information on body mass index (BMI) (3944 subjects). The remaining selected cohort consisted of 94 332 patients of whom 6068 (6.4%) experienced HF during follow-up. Medcodes in CPRD and International Classification of Disease version 10 (ICD-10) codes in HES were used to define HF events as listed in online supplementary table S1. Supplementary tables [heartjnl-2016-309806supp_tables.pdf] Three different HbA 1c variables were constructed: baseline, updated latest and updated mean. Baseline HbA 1c is the value recorded closest to the date of diagnosis within 90 days before and 30 days after diagnosis. Updated latest HbA 1c and updated mean HbA 1c are time-varying variables, which are recalculated each time a new HbA 1c measurement is recorded during the patient's follow-up. Updated latest HbA 1c is set to the most recently recorded value, which then represents the patient's HbA 1c until a new measurement is taken . Similarly, updated mean HbA 1c is the mean of all available HbA 1c measurements. Baseline values for other risk factors were determined by taking the value closest to the T2D diagnosis date, within a 2-year interval consisting of 1 year before and 1 year after diabetes diagnosis. Smoking status was assigned ‘yes’ if the patient had at least once been recorded as smoker or ex-smoker, ‘no’ if all records indicated non-smoker and ‘unknown’ if no information was available. The use of statins, β blockers, ACE inhibitors (ACEi), angiotensin II receptor blockade (ARBs) and/or acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) was defined as an indicator of any CV drug prescription during the 2-year baseline interval. Statistical analysis Proportional hazards models were constructed to assess and compare the association between each HbA 1c variable and HF. Overall comparisons of the HbA 1c variables were based on the estimated linear effect HRs. To further investigate the shape of the risk curves associated with HF, models were fitted with each HbA 1c variable categorised as follows: <6% (42 mmol/mol), 6 to <7% (42–53) used as the reference category, 7 to <8% (53–64), 8 to <9% (64–75), 9 to <10% (75–86) and ≥10% (≥86). Each model (one for each HbA 1c variable) was stratified for time period (before and after 1 January 2004) in order to allow for different baseline hazard functions in the two time periods, where the incentives for registration of HbA 1c differed. Furthermore, all models were adjusted for sex, age, BMI, smoking, prior MI and prior stroke (counting events occurring 3 years prior to index date), systolic and diastolic blood pressure categorised into five classes each (for systolic <126, 126 to <135, 135 to <142, 142 to <155, ≥155 mm Hg, and for diastolic <72, 72 to <80, 80 to <83, 83 to <90, ≥90 mm Hg) and use of statins, β blockers, ACEi, ARBs and ASA at baseline. As the adjusting covariates changed very little between the three different HbA 1c models, only data from the model where HbA 1c is included as updated mean HbA 1c are presented in online supplementary table S2. All adjusting covariates are baseline measurements (ie, using the registration closest in time to the index date, but no more than ±1 year from index date). Potential deviations from model assumptions were evaluated based on the scaled Schoenfeld residuals, and penalised spline functions were used to check the functional form of continuous covariates.19 Incidence rates of HF were estimated using a Poisson regression model allowing for overdispersion and with follow-up time included as an offset.

Results Median follow-up of the 94 332 patients was 5.8 years, men comprised 56% of the cohort, mean age was 62 years at diabetes diagnosis, mean systolic blood pressure was 141 mm Hg, 64% were on statins, 39% were on ACEi and 54% were smokers or ex-smokers at diagnosis (table 1). In total, there were 6068 HF events registered resulting in a cumulative incidence of 6.4% persons with T2D (table 1). The incidence rate of HF was significantly higher in men throughout all age intervals (tables 2 and 3). Figure 1 shows the estimated incidence rates per age quintile for men and women separately. Table 1 Patient characteristics at baseline by HbA 1c categories Table 2 Incidence rates (IR) of heart failure (HF) per 1000 patient years in a population with T2D Table 3 Incidence rates (IR) of heart failure by sex and age per 1000 patient years in a population with T2D Figure 1 Incidence heart failure rates per 1000 patient years with 95% CIs, for men (squares) and women (circles) across age categories. Relationship between HF and HbA 1c Regardless of HbA 1c modelling, there was a significant association between HbA 1c and HF. The estimated overall risk increase per 1% (10 mmol/mol) increase in HbA 1c ranged from 6% for baseline HbA 1c to 15% for the updated mean HbA 1c (table 4). When categorised by HbA 1c , the latest variable showed a J-shaped increased risk for HbA 1c <6% (42 mmol/mol) of 1.16 (1.07 to 1.25), relative category 6–7%, which was not observed for the updated mean and baseline HbA 1c (table 4). Table 4 HR estimates (95% CI) of the association between heart failure and HbA 1c , based on the linear effect model (increase per 1% HbA 1c ) and categorised HbA 1c variables Comparisons of the three HbA 1c variables According to the estimated linear effect HRs, baseline HbA 1c showed the lowest HR for HF , followed by updated latest and updated mean HbA 1c (table 4). By HbA 1c categories, there were discernible differences in the shape of the risk curves across HbA 1c levels (figure 2). Most notable was a significantly increased risk of 16% for the updated latest variable in HbA 1c <6%, relative to the reference category 6–7%, where the corresponding estimates of the baseline and updated mean HbA 1c showed no risk increase. The updated mean HbA 1c variable also notably indicated higher HRs at the upper end of HbA 1c categories versus baseline and latest. For the baseline HbA 1c , the HRs levelled out above the 8–9% HbA 1c category, while for the updated mean HbA 1c variable the HRs showed a monotonic increase with increasing HbA 1c category. Figure 2 Estimated HRs with 95% CI for each of the three HbA 1c variables, across categories of HbA 1c level for heart failure events. Reference category is 6%–<7% (42–53 mmol/mol). The dashed line indicates HR=1.