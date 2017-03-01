Long-term efficacy of catheter ablation as first-line therapy for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation: 5-year outcome in a randomised clinical trial

The results of this 5-year follow-up indicate that RFA is superior to AAD therapy as initial treatment for symptomatic paroxysmal AF, with respect to long-term suppression of AF. The large majority of patients treated with either of these two treatment strategies were free from persistent AF after 5 years. QoL did not differ between the treatment groups, and remained improved from baseline.

Efficacy and safety of catheter ablation

The present results support the proposal that initial treatment with RFA is superior to initial AAD therapy for suppressing AF in the long term. Already after 2 years of follow-up, the AF burden in 7-day Holter recording was lower in the RFA group,2 and this superiority of RFA was sustained after 5 years. The results of the Radiofrequency Ablation versus AADs as First-Line Treatment of Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (RAAFT-2) trial comparing RFA and AAD therapy as initial treatment for paroxysmal AF with 2 years follow-up are in accord with our results.4 Furthermore, recent long-term follow-up data from large centres indicate that long-term preservation of sinus rhythm is indeed feasible with RFA in the majority of patients with paroxysmal AF.8–11 The mechanism for this superiority presumably is the difference in antiarrhythmic mechanisms exercised by RFA and AAD therapy, respectively.

Pulmonary vein firing plays an important role in initiating AF.12 There is agreement that pulmonary vein isolation is the cornerstone in RFA for AF, and documentation of pulmonary vein isolation is now mandatory.1 ,13 ,14 It is therefore a significant limitation of the present trial that electrical isolation of pulmonary veins was not documented during all the procedures. Technology moves fast within the field of RFA for AF. Today, modern catheters monitoring tissue contact force and steerable supportive sheaths are commonly used to ensure contact and better tissue lesions likely to provide more complete ablation lines.15–17 Such technical improvements have appeared after the catheter ablations performed in the MANTRA-PAF trial. It is likely that even better long-term results with respect to suppression of AF by RFA may be obtained using such new technology. The fast implementation of new technologies within RFA constitutes a limitation associated with the conduct of long-term follow-up randomised controlled trials to document treatment effects within such fields. The results obtained answer questions set several years earlier when technology was less advanced.

The freedom from persistent AF after 5 years in 95% and 97% of patients in the two treatment groups is noteworthy. In observational studies, progression from paroxysmal to permanent AF is frequent, and reported in as many as 20–25% of patients after 5 years.18–20 Compared with these historical data, the present results may support the proposal that an active rhythm control strategy can prevent progression from paroxysmal to persistent types of AF.12 ,21 This finding may also indicate that the cohort included in MANTRA-PAF represented a fairly healthy group of patients with limited structural remodelling and relatively low comorbidity. It should, however, also be noted that we had no control group of patients who were not treated with an active rhythm control strategy.

It is still unknown whether preservation of sinus rhythm by RFA or AAD therapy in AF has any impact on long-term outcome measured as survival and freedom from stroke and heart failure. In the present study, mortality after 5 years was 4%. Two large randomised trials are currently ongoing to shed light on that question (CABANA (NCT00911508), EAST (NCT01288352)). Recent analyses of data from randomised trials indicate that stroke risk is lower with paroxysmal than with persistent AF,22 ,23 and in a nationwide cohort study, stroke risk after RFA for AF was very low.24 In the present long-term follow-up, two study patients died after complications caused by RFA. With one patient dying from periprocedural stroke early in the trial,2 the risk of death from left atrial RFA was close to 1% from inclusion in the study until the 5-year follow-up. This finding emphasises that RFA is associated with a higher risk of immediate severe complications than AAD therapy.4 ,25 Although this risk may be lower in contemporary high-volume centres,25 it needs to be taken into account when advising patients on which rhythm control treatment strategy to select initially.26 So far, no data have indicated that QoL or survival improve more with first-line RFA compared to initial AAD therapy. In case drug therapy fails, RFA is effective for suppressing AF and improving QoL.1 ,27

Despite more AF in 7-day Holter recording after 5 years in the AAD group, we found no difference in QoL between treatment groups. That may be explained by significantly less AF in both treatment groups compared to baseline. In a recent meta-analysis, global QoL scores revealed no differences between RFA and AAD therapy, in accord with our findings.28

Interpreting the clinical impact of our findings must also take into account the patient population treated. At inclusion, our patients were relatively young with limited comorbidity. Similar low-risk populations were included in RAAFT-2 and in most long-term observational cohort studies.9–11 It is unknown whether the results are valid for older patients with more severe comorbidity and higher risk for stroke, heart failure, and death.

The true difference in effect with respect to suppressing AF between treatments may be underestimated, as the need for supplementary RFA in around half the patients randomised to AAD therapy tends to dilute this difference. This is also supported by the on-treatment analysis and previously published data.29