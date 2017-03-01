Long-term efficacy of catheter ablation as first-line therapy for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation: 5-year outcome in a randomised clinical trial

Article Text
Abstract
Objective The Medical ANtiarrhythmic Treatment or Radiofrequency Ablation in Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (MANTRA-PAF) trial compared radiofrequency catheter ablation (RFA) with antiarrhythmic drug therapy (AAD) as first-line treatment for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF). Endpoint of ablation was elimination of electrical activity inside pulmonary veins. We present the results of the 5-year follow-up.
Methods This pre-specified 5-year follow-up included assessment of any AF and symptomatic AF burden by one 7-day Holter recording and quality of life (QoL) assessment, using SF-36 questionnaire physical and mental component scores. Analysis was intention-to-treat. Imputation was used to compensate for missing Holter data.
Results 245 of 294 patients (83%) randomised to RFA (n=125) or AAD (n=120) attended the 5-year follow-up, 227 with Holter recording. Use of class I or III AAD was more frequent in AAD group (N=61 vs 13, p<0.001). More patients in the RFA group were free from AF (126/146 (86%) vs 105/148 (71%), p=0.001, relative risk (RR) 0.82; 95% CI 0.73 to 0.93) and symptomatic AF (137/146 (94%) vs 126/148 (85%), p=0.015, χ2 test, RR 0.91; 95% CI 0.84 to 0.98) in 7-day Holter recording. AF burden was significantly lower in the RFA group (any AF: p=0.003; symptomatic AF: p=0.02). QoL scores did not differ between randomisation groups. QoL scores remained improved from baseline (both components p<0.001), and did not differ from 2-year scores.
Conclusions At 5 years, the occurrence and burden of any AF and symptomatic AF were significantly lower in the RFA group than in the AAD group. Improved QoL scores observed after 2 years persisted after 5 years without between-group differences.
Trial registration number NCT00133211; Results.
Introduction
Radiofrequency catheter ablation (RFA) is well established as an effective treatment for patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) who have failed antiarrhythmic drug (AAD) therapy.1 Two-year follow-up data from two randomised controlled trials indicate that catheter-based pulmonary vein isolation is equivalent or slightly superior to AAD treatment as first-line therapy for patients with highly symptomatic paroxysmal AF.2–4 The Medical ANtiarrhythmic Treatment or Radiofrequency Ablation in Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (MANTRA-PAF) trial compared RFA with AAD therapy as first-line treatment for paroxysmal AF.2 ,5 Two years after inclusion into the trial, the burden of AF was significantly lower in the RFA group, although there was no statistically significant difference in the cumulative AF burden between the treatment groups. In addition, quality of life (QoL) improved significantly from baseline in both treatment groups.2 Mode of action is different between catheter ablation and treatment with AAD, but currently it is unclear whether the long-term outcome is different in patients treated with first-line RFA. We present the results from a pre-planned 5-year follow-up in the MANTRA-PAF trial.
Methods
The MANTRA-PAF trial design and the primary outcome at 2 years has been previously published.2 ,5 In brief, we included patients with symptomatic paroxysmal AF who were candidates for rhythm control therapy. Inclusion criteria were ≥2 episodes of symptomatic AF within the preceding 6 months but with no episode longer than 7 days (without spontaneous termination or cardioversion). Main exclusion criteria were age >70 years, previous treatment with class IC or class III AAD therapy, previous ablation for AF, or left atrial diameter >50 mm, left ventricular ejection fraction <40%, moderate to severe mitral valve disease, and severe heart failure. After baseline Holter recording, patients were randomly allocated to an initial strategy of either RFA or treatment with class IC or class III AAD therapy. The ablation endpoint was elimination of high-frequency electrical activity with an amplitude >0.2 mV inside the pulmonary veins. The primary efficacy endpoint was AF burden in 7-day Holter recordings during follow-up.
MANTRA-PAF was an investigator initiated multicentre, randomised, unblinded trial, supported by the Danish Heart Foundation and Biosense-Webster. The steering committee designed the trial, collected and analysed data, and decided to submit this paper for publication. The first author drafted the manuscript, and all the authors contributed to its revision. The sponsors had no influence on the contents of the manuscript. The authors take responsibility for the completeness and accuracy of the data. Five-year follow-up QoL assessment was part of the initial study protocol. In 2010, before 2-year follow-up data were available, the investigators decided to extend the planned 5-year follow-up to also include 7-day Holter recording and data on ongoing AAD therapy and ablations since the 2-year follow-up. No rhythm monitoring was done between the 2- and 5-year follow-ups.
We conducted the trial in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki, and the trial was approved by the regional ethics committees and the Danish Data Protection Agency. Patients gave their written informed consent before trial enrolment.
Five-year follow-up
The 5-year follow-up included clinical follow-up with recording of the ECG, current medication, and ablations performed after the 2-year follow-up visit, and one 7-day Holter recording. Holter recordings were analysed manually at Aarhus University Hospital by the same experienced technician, blinded with respect to randomisation and treatment. A specific arrhythmia symptoms logbook was used to collect information on symptomatic AF.
Study outcomes
Endpoints analysed after 5 years were burden of any—and symptomatic—AF in 7-day Holter recording at 5 years, QoL assessment, and recording of catheter ablations since the 2-year follow-up. AF burden was defined as the percentage of time in AF in Holter recordings. We took into account AF episodes >1 min. QoL was assessed using the Medical Outcomes Study 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36) physical and mental component scores (range 0–100, higher scores indicating better well-being) and the Arrhythmia-Specific questionnaire in Tachycardia and Arrhythmia (ASTA).6 ,7 In addition, we investigated all deaths to ascertain the cause of death. Reasons for not attending the 5-year follow-up were recorded.
Statistical analysis
We compared the treatment groups on an intention-to-treat basis. We did additional on-treatment analysis of 5-year Holter data comparing patients treated with RFA (‘RFA only’), patients treated with AAD (‘AAD only’), and patients treated with a combination of both (‘Cross-over’). Before analysis, missing Holter data were replaced with data from a proximate follow-up according to a pre-specified imputation algorithm for the primary analysis.5 As a sensitivity analysis, the recorded Holter data were analysed without using imputation. Categorical variables are presented as frequencies (percentages) and continuous variables as medians with interquartile ranges or 85% and 95% percentiles. Baseline characteristics were compared using the Pearson's χ2 test and the Mann-Whitney test. Analysis of AF burden was performed using the Mann-Whitney rank-sum test and the Kruskal-Wallis test. Freedom from AF and other categorical variables were compared using the Pearson's χ2 test; relative risk (RR) with 95% CI are reported. QoL data were analysed using the Mann-Whitney rank-sum test for between-group comparisons and the Wilcoxon signed rank test for within-group comparisons over time. Data were managed using SIR/DBMS and SIR/FORMS (SIR Database Software). Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS/PASW V.19 and STATA V.11. Two-sided p<0.05 was considered statistically significant.
Results
Of 294 patients included and randomised, seven died and 12 had withdrawn before the 2-year follow-up. After the 2-year visit another five patients died (three in the AAD group), three patients withdrew (two in the AAD group), and 22 patients were lost to follow-up (12 in the AAD group). Seventeen patients lost to follow-up had been included in the same study centre. Hence, 245 patients (83%) attended the 5-year follow-up (figure 1).
There were two deaths in the RFA group. One patient died from disseminated urothelial cancer and one from colon cancer. The causes of death of patients in the AAD group were acute myocardial infarction, cerebral infarction occurring while admitted for septicaemia and pneumonia 18 days after RFA for AF and left atrial flutter, and multiple cerebral emboli caused by atrial-oesophageal fistula 9 days after catheter based pulmonary vein isolation, respectively.
Baseline data were well balanced between the treatment groups, as previously reported.2 Baseline characteristics did not differ between those patients attending the 5-year follow-up and those originally included in the trial (table 1); nor did the patient cohort undergoing 5-year Holter recording (N=227) differ in baseline data (table 1).
Since the 2-year follow-up, 27 patients in the RFA group versus 22 in the AAD group had undergone RFA (p=0.52) (table 2). At the 5-year follow-up, 63/120 (53%) patients in the AAD group attending follow-up did not undergo any catheter ablation. Of 140 patients randomised to and undergoing initial RFA, 33 (24%) patients with complete Holter follow-up did not have another catheter ablation and no AF was detected in any Holter recordings until the 5-year follow-up.
Atrial fibrillation
Burden of any AF (85% and 95% percentiles 0%, 56% (RFA) vs 7%, 97% (AAD), p=0.003) as well as symptomatic AF (85% and 95% percentiles 0%, 7% (RFA) vs 0%, 11% (AAD), p=0.02) in 7-day Holter recording at 5 years was significantly lower in the RFA than in the AAD group. In both groups the AF burden at 5 years was lower than at baseline (p<0.001) (figure 2). Significantly more patients in the RFA group were free from any AF (126/146 (86%) vs 105/148 (71%), p=0.001, RR 0.82; 95% CI 0.73 to 0.93) and symptomatic AF (137/146 (94%) vs 126/148 (85%), p=0.015, RR 0.91; 95% CI 0.84 to 0.98) in 7-day Holter recording. In the sensitivity analysis with no imputation compensating for missing Holter recordings, the results were similar: in the RFA group burdens of any AF and symptomatic AF were lower (85% and 95% percentiles 0%, 68% (RFA) vs 9%, 86% (AAD) for any AF, p=0.004 and 0%, 0.1% vs 0%, 11% for symptomatic AF, p=0.018, respectively), and more patients were free from any AF (105/116 (91%) vs 84/111 (76%), p=0.003) and symptomatic AF (111/116 (96%) vs 96/111 (86%), p=0.014) in 7-day Holter recording. Only 5/146 patients in the RFA group (3%) and 7/148 patients in the AAD group (5%) demonstrated persistent AF in 7-day Holter recording at the 5-year follow-up. When data obtained at the 5-year follow-up were combined with 7-day Holter data obtained during earlier follow-ups (3, 6, 12, 18, and 24 months), the cumulative burden of AF was lower in the RFA group (85% and 95% percentiles 8%, 43% (RFA) vs 11%, 33% (AAD), p=0.04) (figure 2).
Electrocardiography at the 5-year follow-up showed sinus rhythm in 106/118 (90%) patients in the AAD group versus 113/122 (93%) patients in the RFA group.
On-treatment analysis
In the RFA group, 140 patients underwent RFA and 102 did not have any AAD therapy (RFA only). Thirty-eight patients had supplementary AAD during the follow-up. Six patients did not undergo RFA and were excluded from on-treatment analysis. In the AAD group, 146 patients started AAD and 80 did not have supplementary RFA (AAD only). Sixty-six patients had supplementary RFA during the follow-up. Two patients did not start AAD and were excluded from on-treatment analysis. The ‘Cross-over’ group consisted of 104 (38+66) patients. In on-treatment analysis, the burden of AF in 7-day Holter recording after 5 years was significantly lower in patients treated with RFA only than in patients in the two other groups (85% and 95% percentiles 0%, 28% (RFA only) vs 6%, 74% (AAD only) vs 6%, 98% (Cross-over), p=0.007) (figure 3).
Quality of life
QoL scores at 5 years did not differ between the groups (physical component score 51(44–56) (RFA) vs 52(46–55) (AAD), p=0.88, mental component score 54(47–57) (RFA) vs 54(49–56) (AAD), p=0.94). QoL scores at 5 years remained significantly improved from baseline (both components p<0.001) and did not differ from the 2-year follow-up (physical component score p=0.58, mental component score p=0.39) (figure 4). No differences were observed between the groups at 5 years comparing each of the eight scales from the SF-36 QoL questionnaire (all p>0.15). For the ASTA score, the symptoms reported at 5 years are shown in figure 5. A significant difference was observed in one of eight symptoms, but no difference was observed between groups in the ASTA index6 (mean 0.56±0.71 (RFA) vs 0.61±0.63 (AAD), p=0.18).
AAD use and catheter ablation
At the 5-year follow-up, treatment with class I or III AAD was more frequent in the AAD group than in the RFA group (N=61 vs N=13, p<0.001, χ2 test, RR 4.89; 95% CI 2.84 to 8.42). Most commonly, a class IC AAD was prescribed (table 3). Combinations of class I or class III AAD were not used. The mean daily dose of flecainide was 188±50 mg (n=60) at 5 years. No difference was observed in the use of agents prescribed for delaying atrioventricular node conduction. Warfarin was taken by 40 patients in the AAD group versus 37 patients in the RFA group, another oral anticoagulant by three patients in the AAD group, and aspirin was taken by 36 vs 34 patients in the two groups.
Discussion
The results of this 5-year follow-up indicate that RFA is superior to AAD therapy as initial treatment for symptomatic paroxysmal AF, with respect to long-term suppression of AF. The large majority of patients treated with either of these two treatment strategies were free from persistent AF after 5 years. QoL did not differ between the treatment groups, and remained improved from baseline.
Efficacy and safety of catheter ablation
The present results support the proposal that initial treatment with RFA is superior to initial AAD therapy for suppressing AF in the long term. Already after 2 years of follow-up, the AF burden in 7-day Holter recording was lower in the RFA group,2 and this superiority of RFA was sustained after 5 years. The results of the Radiofrequency Ablation versus AADs as First-Line Treatment of Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (RAAFT-2) trial comparing RFA and AAD therapy as initial treatment for paroxysmal AF with 2 years follow-up are in accord with our results.4 Furthermore, recent long-term follow-up data from large centres indicate that long-term preservation of sinus rhythm is indeed feasible with RFA in the majority of patients with paroxysmal AF.8–11 The mechanism for this superiority presumably is the difference in antiarrhythmic mechanisms exercised by RFA and AAD therapy, respectively.
Pulmonary vein firing plays an important role in initiating AF.12 There is agreement that pulmonary vein isolation is the cornerstone in RFA for AF, and documentation of pulmonary vein isolation is now mandatory.1 ,13 ,14 It is therefore a significant limitation of the present trial that electrical isolation of pulmonary veins was not documented during all the procedures. Technology moves fast within the field of RFA for AF. Today, modern catheters monitoring tissue contact force and steerable supportive sheaths are commonly used to ensure contact and better tissue lesions likely to provide more complete ablation lines.15–17 Such technical improvements have appeared after the catheter ablations performed in the MANTRA-PAF trial. It is likely that even better long-term results with respect to suppression of AF by RFA may be obtained using such new technology. The fast implementation of new technologies within RFA constitutes a limitation associated with the conduct of long-term follow-up randomised controlled trials to document treatment effects within such fields. The results obtained answer questions set several years earlier when technology was less advanced.
The freedom from persistent AF after 5 years in 95% and 97% of patients in the two treatment groups is noteworthy. In observational studies, progression from paroxysmal to permanent AF is frequent, and reported in as many as 20–25% of patients after 5 years.18–20 Compared with these historical data, the present results may support the proposal that an active rhythm control strategy can prevent progression from paroxysmal to persistent types of AF.12 ,21 This finding may also indicate that the cohort included in MANTRA-PAF represented a fairly healthy group of patients with limited structural remodelling and relatively low comorbidity. It should, however, also be noted that we had no control group of patients who were not treated with an active rhythm control strategy.
It is still unknown whether preservation of sinus rhythm by RFA or AAD therapy in AF has any impact on long-term outcome measured as survival and freedom from stroke and heart failure. In the present study, mortality after 5 years was 4%. Two large randomised trials are currently ongoing to shed light on that question (CABANA (NCT00911508), EAST (NCT01288352)). Recent analyses of data from randomised trials indicate that stroke risk is lower with paroxysmal than with persistent AF,22 ,23 and in a nationwide cohort study, stroke risk after RFA for AF was very low.24 In the present long-term follow-up, two study patients died after complications caused by RFA. With one patient dying from periprocedural stroke early in the trial,2 the risk of death from left atrial RFA was close to 1% from inclusion in the study until the 5-year follow-up. This finding emphasises that RFA is associated with a higher risk of immediate severe complications than AAD therapy.4 ,25 Although this risk may be lower in contemporary high-volume centres,25 it needs to be taken into account when advising patients on which rhythm control treatment strategy to select initially.26 So far, no data have indicated that QoL or survival improve more with first-line RFA compared to initial AAD therapy. In case drug therapy fails, RFA is effective for suppressing AF and improving QoL.1 ,27
Despite more AF in 7-day Holter recording after 5 years in the AAD group, we found no difference in QoL between treatment groups. That may be explained by significantly less AF in both treatment groups compared to baseline. In a recent meta-analysis, global QoL scores revealed no differences between RFA and AAD therapy, in accord with our findings.28
Interpreting the clinical impact of our findings must also take into account the patient population treated. At inclusion, our patients were relatively young with limited comorbidity. Similar low-risk populations were included in RAAFT-2 and in most long-term observational cohort studies.9–11 It is unknown whether the results are valid for older patients with more severe comorbidity and higher risk for stroke, heart failure, and death.
The true difference in effect with respect to suppressing AF between treatments may be underestimated, as the need for supplementary RFA in around half the patients randomised to AAD therapy tends to dilute this difference. This is also supported by the on-treatment analysis and previously published data.29
Limitations
The present data represent a secondary, albeit pre-specified, analysis after long-term follow-up in a randomised controlled trial. Treatments in this trial could not be blinded, but Holter analysis was blinded. The significant loss to follow-up is a major limitation, and bias caused by that loss cannot be excluded. However, the majority of patients lost to follow-up were included and followed in one centre, making bias less likely. Furthermore, the results of the sensitivity analysis without imputed Holter data support the primary results. We report data from one 7-day Holter recording obtained 5 years after the start of the study. No data regarding the occurrence or burden of AF from 2- to 5-year follow-up were available. It is likely that more AF would have been detected had more intense monitoring been employed.30 Per protocol, only AF episodes >1 min were taken into account, not >30 s as recommended today.13 It cannot be excluded that comparisons between groups would have been different using more intensive monitoring or another cut-off for AF episode length. Freedom from AF cannot be reported without more intense monitoring. However, freedom from persistent AF was high. We did not collect data on stroke, heart failure or hospitalisations after the 2-year follow-up. It is, however, unlikely that many such events occurred in this relative low-risk population so as to detect between-groups differences. We did not record cardioversions after 2 years, so we cannot exclude the possibility that the different use of cardioversions in the two groups affected the results in this non-blinded study. It also cannot be excluded that clinical events such as complications with the catheter ablation procedures occurred beyond the 2-year follow-up. In contrast to the immediate complications occurring with catheter ablation, the complication risk with AAD persists during the treatment period. It is a limitation that we have no data from the period between the 2- and 5-year follow-ups, and thus may have missed complications with AAD.
Conclusions
We compared RFA with elimination of electrical activity inside pulmonary veins with AAD as first-line treatment for paroxysmal AF. At the 5-year follow-up, the occurrence and burden of any AF and symptomatic AF were significantly lower in the RFA group than in the AAD group. Improvements in QoL scores observed after 2 years persisted after 5 years without between-group differences.
Key messages
What is already known on this subject?
As indicated by two randomised controlled trials comparing catheter ablation and antiarrhythmic drug therapy as initial treatment for patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF), catheter ablation is more effective for reducing the burden of AF within the first 2 years after treatment initiation.
What might this study add?
In this study, presenting the 5-year follow-up in one of these randomised trials, occurrence and burden of any AF and symptomatic AF were significantly lower in the group randomised to initial catheter ablation than in the group randomised to initial antiarrhythmic drug therapy. Improvements in quality-of-life scores observed after 2 years persisted after 5 years without between-group differences.
How might this impact on clinical practice?
These findings indicate that catheter ablation as initial treatment may be better at reducing the burden of AF at long-term follow-up, while no difference has been observed with respect to quality of life. This knowledge is important for providing correct information when advising patients with symptomatic paroxysmal AF about which treatment should be considered.
Acknowledgments
Ulla Walfridsson, Division of Nursing Science, Department of Medicine and Health Sciences, Linköping University, Department of Cardiology UHL, County Council of Östergötland, Linköping, Sweden is thanked for contributing to the interpretation of ASTA data.
