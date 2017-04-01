Graphics and statistics for cardiology: clinical prediction rules

Discrimination

Deciding how well the score performs in predicting who will and who will not get CVD (so-called discrimination) is complex, since the score only gives a likelihood of someone having CVD, typically on a scale of 0%–100%. The reality is that one either gets it or not, within the next 10 years. One might impose a clinical threshold, such as a 10-year risk of 10%, and see how well the score performs in relation to this. For simplicity, let us suppose that a logistic model is used. Then performance can be tested in terms of sensitivity and specificity.17 As with risk, sensitivity and specificity are strictly defined in the range 0–1, but in practice are often expressed as percentages. For example, table 1 shows the sensitivity and specificity of the logistic risk score we have produced from our data on Glaswegian women, using the variables of the best model from figure 3, where we have treated every woman censored before the 10-year cut-off as a negative outcome for CVD. Neither sensitivity nor specificity is very strong, but this may be expected because risk factor distributions of those with and without CVD overlap.

Table 1 Performance of a clinical decision rule where those with a 10% or greater 10-year cardiovascular risk are considered positive for CVD (ie, at a high enough risk to require treatment, such as with statins): Glaswegian women in SHHEC

However, instead of restricting to one threshold, it would be preferable to judge the utility of the score across many thresholds. This is conventionally done by (in theory) producing tables such as table 1 for every possible threshold within the observed data. That is, each woman has a unique percentage risk score and one can use each such risk score to compute sensitivity and specificity, just as we did for 10% in table 1. In practice, it could be that some people have the same risk score, but the principle remains the same. The set of such sensitivity/specificity pairs is then plotted as a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve,17 ,29 such as figure 4. Note that the x axis is ‘one minus specificity’ (expressed here as a percentage).

Figure 4 Receiver operating characteristic curve showing results for two selected models, applied to the testing cohort. Sensitivity versus one minus specificity plotted for every observed threshold, and expressed in percentage terms. Logistic models, applied to the data on Glaswegian women, were used to obtain the test results, which were then tested against the actual outcomes in the non-Glaswegian data. The two models illustrated in this plot are those that predict cardiovascular disease using (1) age as the single prognostic variable; (2) the model with the best (lowest) Akaike information criterion in figure 3; that is, using age, systolic blood pressure, total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein-cholesterol, smoking and diabetes. AUC, area under the receiver operating characteristic curve.

If the two risk score distributions do not overlap, then one has an ideal tool because CVD and non-CVD cases would be perfectly discriminated. The ROC curve would, as the threshold increases, describe a line that runs from the bottom right, to the top right, to the top left of the plotting space. An ROC curve that is nearer to this ideal is, thus, a more discriminating score. The area under the ROC curve (AUC) is thus a sensible measure of discrimination, which is directly related to the correlation between the score and CVD disease status.17 ,30 Accordingly, the AUC is sometimes called the concordance statistic or ‘c-statistic’. The AUC is also the chance that, when two risk scores are compared, only one of which comes from someone with the outcome (CVD), the person with CVD will have the higher score.

On the other hand, if the risk score distributions for those with CVD and those without CVD overlap completely, sensitivity plus specificity will always be 100%, and the ROC curve would describe the diagonal dashed line—the line of ‘no concordance’ or ‘no discrimination’. Clearly, the c-statistic in this case would be 0.5. So a risk score that is, in any way, useful will have an ROC curve above the diagonal (with a c-statistic above 0.5).

Before interpreting figure 4, consider that any decision rule will routinely work best in the study population whence it was derived.9 ,12 This bias from self-testing can be avoided by using a so-called validation sample (a better name would be a ‘testing sample’). We have the luxury of using the non-Glaswegian portion (n=4440) of the female SHHEC database (conditionally sampled as for the Glasgow selection) as our testing sample. Unlike table 1, figure 4 was thus drawn by applying scores based on the Glasgow data to the non-Glasgow data; as in table 1, logistic models were used. Two ROC curves are shown, one for a score based on age alone (the best single risk factor in figure 3) and one for the risk score based on the overall best model, with all considered risk factors except BMI. There is considerable ‘daylight’ between the two, reflected by the difference in AUCs, which shows that the other variables do add substantial discrimination to age.

Unfortunately, the ROC curve and the AUC do not allow for censoring. Thus, when a survival model is appropriate, alternatives are needed. Harrell defined a survival c-statistic to be the chance that, when two risk scores are compared, only one of which comes from someone with the outcome (CVD), the person with CVD will have the shortest survival time.31 A good way to compare survival c-statistics is via a forest plot: figure 5 shows Harrell c-statistics for the ‘best’ models for each column in figure 3, in the testing sample. Notice that the c-statistic only measures discrimination, not GOF. It is thus not generally recommended to choose models through differences in c-statistics32 (which, themselves, might be usefully presented in a forest plot). Alternatives to evaluating changes in c-statistics are the integrated discrimination improvement and net reclassification improvement (NRI),33–35 which have intuitive interpretations when there is no, or insignificant, censoring. The version of NRI that includes thresholds is the most useful when evaluating the change from one risk model to another in relation to a clinical decision rule.