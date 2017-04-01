Cardiovascular highlights from non-cardiology journals

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Continuous positive airway pressure fails to improve cardiovascular outcomes in obstructive sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with increased cardiovascular events in observational studies. Randomized trials have demonstrated continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy reduces blood pressure, markers of oxidative stress and insulin insensitivity. Yet, it remains unclear whether treatment with CPAP reduces cardiovascular events. In the largest study of its kind, 2717 patients aged 45 to 75 years with moderate-to-severe OSA and coronary or cerebrovascular disease were randomized in open-label fashion to receive CPAP treatment or usual care alone. The primary composite end point included cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke and heart failure with secondary end-points including day-time sleepiness, mood and quality of life indices. …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.