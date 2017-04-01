Article Text
PostScript
Correspondence
Inverse prognostic value of post-percutaneous coronary intervention fractional flow reserve in patients with non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction
I read with great interest the article by Kasula et al1, and I firmly believe that this is a novel finding and of great clinical significance.
Utility of fractional flow reserve (FFR) is firmly established in stable coronary artery disease but has been widely debated …
