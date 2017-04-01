Impedance to retrograde and forward flow in chronic mitral regurgitation and the physiology of a double outlet ventricle

First, a mathematical model of a double outlet ventricle was developed in order to illustrate the relative magnitude of retrograde and forward impedance over a wide range of regurgitant fractions. Then, clinical data from 10 patients with MR were used to evaluate the applicability of the model. Finally, the impedance results were analysed in concert with systolic wall stress data and an attempt was made to reconcile any nominal disparity between the concepts of these hydraulic and mechanical loads.

Impedance to retrograde and forward flow in chronic mitral regurgitation. The model is based on an end-diastolic volume of 180 mL, an ejection fraction of 60% and a left ventricular mean systolic pressure of 110 mm Hg. The durations of retrograde and forward flow were taken as 400 and 300 ms, respectively. In the upper panel, the impedance to retrograde flow (closed squares) is plotted against regurgitant fraction; the coordinates were calculated over a wide range of regurgitant fractions (at intervals of 10%). Likewise, the impedance to forward flow (closed triangles) is plotted against regurgitant flow over the same range of regurgitant fractions. The impedance to retrograde flow is greater than forward flow over a wide range of regurgitant fractions up to 57%. Only when the regurgitant fraction exceeds 57% is the impedance to retrograde flow less than to forward flow. In the lower panel, the ratio of retrograde to forward impedance (closed circles) is plotted against regurgitant fraction. The model indicates that a ratio exceeding one (broken line) reflects a higher impedance to retrograde flow than to forward flow. The average ratio (1.22±0.19) of the patient group with a regurgitant fraction of 53±4% (open circle) is superimposed on the model.

In figure 1 (upper panel), retrograde and forward impedance values are shown at 10% intervals over a range of regurgitant fractions. In the lower panel, the ratio of retrograde to forward impedance is plotted against the regurgitant fraction. The model illustrates that a ratio exceeding 1 indicates that the impedance to retrograde flow exceeds that of forward flow.

The model incorporates an index of impedance that was modified from the method by Briand et al. 6 This method which uses the ratio of LV systolic pressure to SV is thought to represent LV outflow impedance (aka valvuloarterial impedance); it appears to have prognostic value in patients with aortic stenosis. 6 , 7 In the absence of heart valve disease, this measure of impedance is closely related to effective arterial elastance (aka arterial load). 8 Such a ratio is appropriate in a single outlet ventricle, but in the double outlet ventricle of MR consideration should be given to the fact that the duration of retrograde flow exceeds that of forward flow. Therefore, it is necessary for the model to incorporate different durations of retrograde and forward flow; in the model, 400 and 300 ms were used. 9 Thus, retrograde and forward flow rates were calculated as MRV/400 ms and forward SV/300 ms. The index of impedance used in the model was calculated as MSP divided by flow rate and expressed in mm Hg/mL/s.

A relatively simple mathematical model was developed. The model incorporates an end-diastolic volume (EDV) of 180 mL, an ejection fraction (EF) of 60% and a LV mean systolic pressure (MSP) of 110 mm Hg. These values are typical of what is seen in chronic compensated severe MR. 2 , 3 Using this information, total stroke volume (SV) was calculated as the product of EDV and EF. The mitral regurgitant volume (MRV) and the forward SV, determined over a wide range of regurgitant fractions (20%–80%), were calculated as:

Clinical application

Using the echocardiography laboratory database, patients with severe MR were identified using the American Society of Echocardiography ‘integrative approach’ that relies on multiple echocardiographic parameters.10 Ten patients with chronic severe MR and high-quality echocardiograms and Doppler studies were selected. All 10 patients had degenerative mitral valve disease with partial flail leaflet, holosystolic MR, LV enlargement, a normal EF and a regurgitant fraction exceeding 50%. There were seven males and three females, with ages ranging from 43 to 77 years (59±10). All patients had mild symptoms of dyspnoea and fatigue (functional class II). None was being treated with antihypertensive agents or vasodilators. None had coronary artery disease or regional wall motion abnormalities and none was considered to have secondary or functional MR. This clinical portion of the study consisted of a retrospective review and analysis of echocardiographic records and was approved by the Institutional Review Board at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Two-dimensional and Doppler echocardiograms were obtained using the same standard techniques that were used in our previous studies.11 ,12 The EDV, total SV and EF were calculated with the angiography-based echocardiographic method by Teichholz et al.13 The forward SV was calculated as the product of the LV outflow tract cross-sectional area and the outflow tract time-velocity integral.14 The MRV was determined by subtracting the forward SV from the total SV.

LV mass was calculated using the necropsy-based echocardiographic method by Devereux et al.15 The dimensionless mass/volume ratio was derived as the ratio of LV wall volume to EDV, where wall volume was derived as mass divided by 1.05.16 These volume and mass data were applied in the calculations of impedance and wall stress.

Impedance was calculated as described for the model (vide supra), but here the calculations included measured durations of retrograde and forward flow. In each patient, the duration of retrograde flow and forward flow was measured from the continuous wave Doppler signals of the regurgitant and forward flows. Thus, retrograde flow rate was calculated as retrograde flow divided by the duration of regurgitation. In a similar fashion, forward flow rate was calculated as forward flow divided by forward ejection time. The index of impedance was calculated as MSP (mm Hg) divided by flow rate (mL/s). In this calculation and in those to follow, MSP and end-systolic pressure were derived as the product of systolic blood pressure (sphygmomanometer) and 0.9.8 Total impedance (I t ) to LV ejection in the double outlet ventricle was calculated as impedance in a parallel circuit.17 Thus, the reciprocal of total impedance equals the sum of the reciprocals of the individual values: where I f =forward impedance and I r =retrograde impedance. This parameter (I t ) reflects the sum effect of the two outlets and it provides a measure of the total hydraulic opposition to LV emptying.

The resistances to forward and retrograde blood flow were determined using standard formulae.18 The resistance of the mitral regurgitant orifice was calculated as the transmitral systolic pressure gradient divided by the retrograde flow rate. The pressure gradient was approximated as the LV MSP minus left atrial pressure; the latter was assumed to be 20 mm Hg. The resistance to forward flow was taken as the systemic vascular resistance. Resistance per beat is expressed in dyne s/cm5.

Afterload was defined as systolic wall stress, which is calculated as a force per unit cross-sectional area of the LV wall. Stress (S) was calculated as: S=P× (1+3V/M), where P=LV systolic pressure, V=LV chamber volume and M=LV wall volume.19 Recognising that wall stress varies throughout systole, we calculated this parameter at the moment of aortic valve opening, at the time of peak stress and at the end of systole.7 ,11 ,20 Mean systolic wall stress was determined as the average of these three stress values. The mean stress values reported herein represent the mechanical load that opposes myocardial shortening. Stress values are given in g/cm2.