Emergency treatment of decompensated aortic stenosis

Introduction Decompensated aortic valvular stenosis is a condition characterised by high mortality if treated medically and a significantly increased risk of perioperative mortality and morbidity in case of surgical aortic valve replacement.1 Catheter-based procedures such as emergency balloon valvuloplasty (eBAV) and emergency transcatheter aortic valve implantation (eTAVI) have considerably enlarged the therapeutic armamentarium. However, the optimal treatment strategy of severely decompensated patients with aortic stenosis is unknown. Before the availability of TAVI, severely decompensated patients with aortic stenosis oftentimes were treated with eBAV.2 This procedure offers an immediate reduction of the transvalvular gradient which, however, returns in a high percentage of patients to a relevant degree within 6 months. Moreover, depending on the balloon size chosen, there is a relevant risk of postprocedural severe aortic regurgitation.3 Over the last years, the advances of transcatheter valve replacement, in particular in terms of procedural safety and efficacy, opened the new approach to more instable and frail patients.4 The use of biomarkers such as troponin T has allowed early risk stratification of patients with aortic stenosis.5 TAVI is becoming an appealing solution in elective patients, or following eBAV, and as ‘stand-alone emergency’ procedure of decompensated patients. However, unstable patients requiring inotropic therapy have been excluded from the most relevant clinical trials.6 7 TAVI requires larger sheath size (14–16 instead 8 French) and longer procedure time, possibly increasing the peri-interventional risks. Currently, data comparing the different available invasive treatment strategies in acutely decompensated patients are scarce. Therefore, the question of superiority of either a one-step emergency TAVI or a two-step approach involving BAV and subsequent TAVI has been considered in our multicentre retrospective cohort study. The aim of this study was to assess the early outcome of eTAVI and of eBAV followed by TAVI under elective circumstances as well as to generate first data and novel hypothesis to guide future prospective clinical trials.

Methods Definitions and outcomes Emergency condition was defined as: severe decompensation (NYHA IV) with pulmonary oedema or cardiogenic shock requiring catecholamine therapy, cardiac resuscitation or mechanical respiratory support. Our primary endpoints were the periprocedural and 30-day survival rate. Cardiovascular mortality was defined according to VARC-2 criteria.8 Secondary endpoints were the procedure-related complications according to VARC-2 criteria. Stroke was defined as an acute episode of focal or global neurological dysfunction confirmed by CT scan imaging, whereas transient ischaemic attack (TIA) was defined as a transient episode of focal neurological dysfunction caused by ischaemia, without acute infarction and with the absence of CT scan signs. Myocardial infarction was defined as the occurrence of new ischaemic symptoms (eg, chest pain) or new ischaemic signs (eg, new ST segment changes) and elevated cardiac biomarkers. Vascular complication, bleeding and kidney injury were defined in accordance with the VARC-2 criteria. Patients The study patients have been screened from approximately 3000 patients, who underwent eBAV or eTAVI from 2009 to 2015 in five German centres (Deutsches Herzzentrum and Klinikum rechts der Isar, Munich, Klinikum Großhadern, Städtisches Klinikum Karlsruhe and Universitätsklinikum Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel). A total of 141 patients complying the given definition of emergency condition have been included in this study. Patients with unsuitable femoral arteries or unsuitable anatomy for TAVI were not included. All the procedures included in this study have been performed via transfemoral access. We conducted the study in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki, and the study was approved by the local ethics committees. Due to the retrospective and anonymised nature of the study, a need for written informed consent was waived by the ethics committees. TAVI and BAV procedures Due to a lack of valid guidelines under emergency circumstances, the decision to treat the patients with eBAV or with eTAVI were made on a case-by-case basis under responsibility of the local heart team, consisting of expert interventional cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons. eBAV procedures were performed via femoral access using 8-French sheaths. Before placing the arterial sheath, femoral angiography was performed. UFH was given at the discretion of the internationalist during the procedure under ACT control. TAVI procedures were performed in catheterisation laboratory under local or systemic anaesthesia and fluoroscopic guidance alone. All patients without an indication for anticoagulation were pretreated with aspirin and clopidogrel before TAVI procedure. In presence of oral anticoagulation patients were treated adding a single antiplatelet agent (ie, aspirin or clopidogrel) at the discretion of the interventional team. Peri-TAVI anticoagulation consisted of weight-adjusted unfractionated heparin (UFH) at a target ACT value between 250 and 300 s. After the procedure, antiplatelet therapy was applied according to department policies. Statistical analysis Statistical analysis was conducted using SPSS software package (V.23.0) and R V.3.1.3. The primary endpoints of periprocedural and 30-day mortality, all-cause and cardiovascular specific, were compared between eTAVI and eBAV, and eTAVI and elective TAVI using Pearson’s χ2 tests. Logistic regression models were fit to adjust for potential confounding variables (logistic Euroscore, age, gender, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and percutaneous coronary intervention in the 30 days preceding the emergency procedure). Overall survival following eTAVI and eBAV was estimated using Kaplan-Meier (K-M) curves. These, and the subsequent survival analyses, were performed both with and without censoring at the time of the TAVI operation for BAV patients who later had an elective TAVI. HRs comparing the groups were estimated via univariable and multivariable Cox regression models adjusting for potential confounding variables (age, logistic Euroscore, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and a PCI in the 30 days preceding the emergency procedure as well as for aortic regurgitation, mitral regurgitation and reanimation). Descriptive statistics for the baseline characteristics and further clinical outcomes are presented for each group. The continuous variables are expressed as the mean±SD, and outcomes are compared using Student’s t-test. The categorical data are expressed as numbers and percentages, and outcomes are compared using the Pearson’s χ2 test or Fisher’s exact test as appropriate.

Results A total of 141 patients have been included in this study (figure 1). Twenty-three underwent eTAVI, while 118 have been treated with eBAV. Notable differences were observed between the two emergency groups regarding the baseline characteristics for age (76.0±11.4 years for eTAVI vs 81.3±7.6 years for eBAV), gender (82.6% males for eTAVI vs 55.9% males for eBAV), atrial fibrillation (30.4% for eTAVI and 61.4% for eBAV) and a previous history of myocardial infarction (17.4% for eTAVI and 42.2% for eBAV) (table 1, online supplementary table 1). There was not a notable difference in terms of risk profile between eTAVI and eBAV groups (logistic Euroscore 37.7±18.1 for eTAVI and 35.3±20.8 for eBAV). The periprocedural and 30-day mortality are depicted in table 2. The eBAV group had an immediate periprocedural mortality of 20.3%, while for eTAVI it was 8.7% (p=0.19). Similarly, the cardiovascular periprocedural mortality was 19.5% for the eBAV group and 8.7% for the eTAVI group (p=0.22). Thirty days after the emergency procedures, the all-cause mortality was 33.0% and 23.8%, respectively, for eBAV and for eTAVI (p=0.40), while the cardiovascular mortality was 28.6% for eBAV and 23.8% for eTAVI (p=0.65). Adjusting for potential confounding factors with logistic regression, in the subset of patients with this data available, did not reveal any significance differences (table 2). The 30-day mortality rates stated previously included data from 15 patients who had elective TAVI within 30 days following eBAV, censoring these patients in the K-M analysis leads to similar 30-day mortality estimates of 31.9% for eBAV patients compared with 23.0% for eTAVI patients. Supplementary Material Supplementary Table 1 [SP1.pdf] Figure 1 This figure shows the design of the multicentre cohort study. BAV, balloon valvuloplasty; TAVI, transcatheter aortic valve implantation, STEMI, ST elevation myocardial infarction. Table 1 Baseline characteristics of study population Table 2 Mortality according to VARC-2 criteria The eTAVI group suffered from major vascular complications at a rate of 21.7%, significantly higher than after eBAV, with only 3.4% (p=0.01) as well as from stroke (8.7% vs 0%, p=0.01). No significant differences were observed with regard to minor bleeding (8.7% for eTAVI vs 3.4% for eBAV, p=0.56), major bleeding (4.3% for eTAVI vs 12.9% for eBAV, p=0.24) and life-threatening bleeding (4.3% for eTAVI vs 0.9% for eBAV, p=0.20) (table 3). The rates of kidney injury and myocardial infarction did not display a significant difference between groups. Patients after eBAV had significant postprocedural aortic regurgitation (AR ≥II) in 27.1%, and in eTAVI only 4.3% (p=0.02). Table 3 Clinical outcome according to VARC-2 criteria Among the patients treated with eBAV, 32 switched to elective TAVI after an average of 91 days (median: 35 days). This corresponds to 34.0% (32/94) of the eBAV patients without immediate procedural mortality. The logistic Euroscore of this group was lower compared with eTAVI (eBAV-TAVI 25.9%±13.9 vs eTAVI 37.7%±18.1). Except for age and gender, the other baseline characteristic did not notably differ compared with the eTAVI group (table 1). The all-cause and cardiovascular periprocedural mortality was 9.4% for the elective TAVI group. After 30 days, the all-cause mortality was 21.9%, while the cardiovascular mortality was 15.6%. These mortality rates were not significantly different if compared with the eTAVI group (table 2). No significant differences were observed between the emergency and the elective TAVI group concerning bleeding, vascular complication and kidney injury (table 3). In the elective TAVI group the rate of relevant aortic regurgitation (AR ≥II) was 12.9%, compared with the 4.3% in the eTAVI group (p=0.28). In one case of eBAV, an extracorporeal life support system has been used periprocedurally. In the eTAVI group, the most frequent implanted prosthesis were the balloon-expandable Edwards valves (65.2% of implanted valves), whereas in the elective TAVI group following the eBAV, the self-expandable Medtronic CoreValve was more frequently inserted (50% vs 34.8% for balloon-expandable valves). However, the difference between distributions of valve types did not reach significance (p=0.32) (table 4). Table 4 Procedural data The Kaplan-Meier curves estimating survival following eBAV and eTAV, with censoring at the time of elective TAVI, are shown in figure 2. The estimated HR comparing TAVI patients with BAV is 0.59 (0.28; 1.25), p=0.169. The estimated HR is similar in the adjusted analysis 0.45 (0.19, 1.08), p=0.074. Similar results were observed when patients with eBAV were not censored at the time of elective TAVI (see online supplementary figure 1). The survival analyses have also been adjusted, both with and without censoring at the time of the elective TAVI, for aortic regurgitation, mitral regurgitation and reanimation, respectively (see online supplementary table 2). Consistent with previous results, there is not statistically significant evidence of a difference following these adjustments. Supplementary Material Supplementary Figure 1 [SP2.pdf] Figure 2 Kaplan-Meier survival curves for eBAV and eTAVI patients (restricted to the first 2 years of follow-up). The eBAV patients with subsequent elective TAVI were censored at the time of TAVI intervention. Corresponding Cox models were fitted. The estimated HR comparing eTAVI patients with eBAV is 0.59 (0.28; 1.25), p=0.169. The estimated HR is comparable following adjustment for age, logistic Euroscore, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and a PCI in the 30 days preceding the emergency procedure: 0.45 (0.19, 1.08), p=0.074. eBAV, emergency balloon valvuloplasty; eTAVI, emergency transcatheter aortic valve implantation; TAVI, transcatheter aortic valve implantation.