Heritability of resting heart rate and association with mortality in middle-aged and elderly twins

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Resting heart rate (RHR) is a well-recognised risk factor for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.1 An increase of 20 beats per minute (bpm) in RHR leads to a 30%–50% excess mortality that is independent of confounding factors.2 This association of increased RHR with higher mortality rates has been shown in a number of epidemiological studies. For example, in Paris Prospective Study I, the risk of sudden death increased over threefold (relative risk 3.9) in individuals with an RHR >75 bpm compared with those with one under 60 bpm.3 Also, heart rate has moderate genetic influences, with heritable factors from twin studies accounting for up to 65% of the variation. A large-scale genetic study has indicated that the heritability of RHR using directly genotyped genetic variants is 21.2%,4 and identified >70 genetic loci explaining <3% of the variance in RHR. The authors also reported that a genetically determined RHR increase of 5 bpm was associated with a 20% increase in mortality risk.4
In this issue, Jensen and colleagues report the heritability of RHR in 4282 twins (aged 45 years and older), and demonstrate a significant association of RHR with all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality. This was extended to observations within twin pairs, where the twin …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
Linked Articles
- Cardiac risk factors and prevention